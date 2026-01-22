Attention sports fans: Verizon’s live sports streaming perks mean you can save money while watching the sports you love. This guide explains what’s available and how much you can save.

For true sports fans, game day is every day. However, as more of us move away from traditional cable and satellite television, we need to find other ways to access the live sports we love. That’s where live sports streaming services come in—and Verizon has perks that make it easy to access those streaming services and save money while you’re doing so. Interested? Here’s our definitive guide for how to stream your favorite sports for less.