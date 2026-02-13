Wondering where to watch NHL® games this season? Verizon’s got you covered.
Winter means more cold weather and more time inside, but sports fans know it also means we’re in the thick of hockey season and hours of NHL®1 live streams. If you’re wondering how to watch NHL® games at home, even if you’re out of market, this guide’s for you. Here’s how to watch hockey just the way you want, from the season’s first face-off to the last shot of the Stanley Cup finals, with Verizon Fios TV, NHL® CENTER ICE® and Verizon streaming perks and add-ons.
Got Fios TV? Here’s how to watch hockey (and more)
Watching hockey on Fios TV is a game-changer. Fios TV (where available) uses Verizon’s 100% fiber-optic network to deliver crystal-clear digital quality. You can choose from five Fios TV packages to deliver up to 425 channels of local, national and international news, on-demand movies and television and, of course, your favorite sports (you can also choose our YouTube TV option). Use the Verizon Fios TV channel lineup tool to see which channels are available in your area. We offer sports coverage on channels 70-99 and 300-339 (SD) and 570-599 and 800-839 (HD), and our available lineup includes ESPN, Fox Sports, beIN Sports and other top sports channels.
For 24/7 NHL® coverage of the league’s 1,300+ games each season, check out the NHL Network on Fios TV channel 87 (SD)/587 (HD). You can also expand your Fios TV ESPN package to ESPN Unlimited to catch more than 47,000 live sports events, including NHL® games.
Or, add NHL® CENTER ICE® to your Fios TV package. With NHL® CENTER ICE®, you can:
- Follow your favorite hockey teams, wherever they hit the ice.
- Slide into the action all week long with up to 40 out-of-market NHL® games (select games in HD) delivered straight to your living room.
- Watch up to four games at a time on multiple screens that alternate viewing of the live games that are airing on NHL® CENTER ICE® at that time—only with the Mosaic Channel.
- Catch dual feeds of select hockey games that let you choose your hometown announcers.
That means you can watch NHL® games (including out-of-market games) in your home without missing a moment of the action. Simply add NHL® CENTER ICE® to your Fios TV package to get started.
Other ways to watch NHL® streams
Still can’t get enough of the on-ice action? You can stream NHL® games using one of our Verizon streaming perks and add-ons.
Existing mobile customers can sign up for perks that include ESPN+, Hulu or HBO Max, or choose add-ons like YouTube TV to watch the quest for the Stanley Cup. Choose one of our entertainment perks—such as the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (with ads) perk or the Netflix & HBO Max (with ads) perk—and save. And if you’re a Verizon Home Internet customer with a Fios 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan as well as a Verizon mobile plan, you can get a perk on us (up to $10/mo). With unlimited data, you don’t have to miss a single game.
And if you bundle your mobile and home internet plans with Verizon, you can save even more and still get the sports-streaming perks you want. Add in our Best Value Guarantee, and there’s never been a better time to switch to Verizon. Never miss a moment of the NHL® action with Fios TV, the NHL Network, NHL® CENTER ICE® and Verizon perks. With more choices than ever for how to watch hockey, choose Verizon to save and stay connected to your favorite team, no matter where you happen to be.
Check whether Fios TV is available in your area.
1. NHL, the NHL Shield and Center Ice name and logo are registered trademarks and The Game Lives Where You Do is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. ©NHL 2026. All Rights Reserved. Blackout restrictions may apply. ©2026
The speed you need, from 5G home internet to fiber-optic internet services.
Check your current internet speed
Test your download and upload speeds with this internet speed checker.Speed test
Internet service in your area
Find the fastest Verizon internet service available at your address.Check internet availability
Discounts by Verizon
See if you qualify for discounts on home internet.Learn more
Things are different with Fios.
100% fiber optic, 100% phenomenal.
This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.