Looking to shop for a new phone and explore what else Verizon has to offer? Make a Verizon store appointment at a location near you. Here’s what to expect. Did you know your local Verizon store offers more than just new phones and tablets? You can also come in for device troubleshooting, to pay your bill or to add a line or upgrade your service. And you can skip the line by scheduling a Verizon store appointment using your My Verizon app. A Verizon store appointment is all about saving you time while providing a top-notch customer experience. Instead of waiting around for a Sales Associate on a busy day, you can arrive knowing that you are scheduled to speak to someone promptly after checking in.

How to schedule a Verizon store appointment online Use the Store Locator on verizon.com or in the My Verizon app to find a store in your area. You will see options to Schedule an Appointment and Manage Existing Appointments. Just click the appropriate link and follow the instructions.

If you’re using the My Verizon mobile app, tap the Appointments button at the bottom of the home screen. Follow the prompts to schedule or manage your appointment.

If you’re in the store already and want to make a future appointment, you can use the Appointments section on the My Verizon Express panel of the payment kiosks, available in some Verizon stores.

Does Verizon fix phones in-store? A Verizon store’s ability to fix phones is typically limited to basic troubleshooting. For assistance, schedule a Verizon store appointment. If we can’t solve the problem, we can help you find a local phone repair shop. To protect your device, you can purchase a device protection plan, which can help you fix or replace your lost, stolen or damaged device.

Does Verizon sell refurbished phones and tablets in-store? Verizon stores typically sell new devices; schedule an appointment to see what’s available. If you’re interested in purchasing a refurbished device, you can visit us online to shop for certified pre-owned phones and tablets.

Can I return my Fios router to a Verizon store? Verizon stores do not typically accept returned Fios equipment. Learn more about returning Fios equipment.