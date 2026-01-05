Schedule a Verizon store appointment
Skip the wait to shop, upgrade, and switch.
Looking to shop for a new phone and explore what else Verizon has to offer? Make a Verizon store appointment at a location near you. Here’s what to expect.
Did you know your local Verizon store offers more than just new phones and tablets? You can also come in for device troubleshooting, to pay your bill or to add a line or upgrade your service. And you can skip the line by scheduling a Verizon store appointment using your My Verizon app.
A Verizon store appointment is all about saving you time while providing a top-notch customer experience. Instead of waiting around for a Sales Associate on a busy day, you can arrive knowing that you are scheduled to speak to someone promptly after checking in.
How to schedule a Verizon store appointment online
- Use the Store Locator on verizon.com or in the My Verizon app to find a store in your area. You will see options to Schedule an Appointment and Manage Existing Appointments. Just click the appropriate link and follow the instructions.
- If you’re using the My Verizon mobile app, tap the Appointments button at the bottom of the home screen. Follow the prompts to schedule or manage your appointment.
- If you’re in the store already and want to make a future appointment, you can use the Appointments section on the My Verizon Express panel of the payment kiosks, available in some Verizon stores.
Why schedule a Verizon store appointment?
By making a Verizon store reservation, you can:
- Save time: Skip the wait and speak to an associate promptly after you check in.
- Get help when it’s most convenient for you: Schedule an appointment at a time that works best for your busy schedule. See store hours and locations.
- Enjoy a full-service experience: Beyond shopping for a new device or accessories, our Sales Associates can answer questions, help you troubleshoot issues and provide more information about our plans and services.
Scheduling a Verizon store appointment is a great way to get the help you need to add a line, learn about upgrades, discuss your account and get help with your device(s). Looking for a new phone? Check out the latest Apple, Samsung and Google phones. Want to know more about our unlimited plans? We can answer your questions about myPlan. Ready to lock in the best price for your preferred plan? Ask us about our Best Value Guarantee.
If you're looking for help after hours, you can always use the My Verizon app or visit our website. Is your device lost, stolen or broken? Visit the Insurance and Repair page for helpful information. You can also learn more about what to look for when buying a certified pre-owned phone.
What else can I do during my Verizon store reservation?
During your Verizon store reservation, we can help you evaluate your current plan for opportunities to lower your monthly bill. We can also explain the differences between our plans and share which mobile and internet options are available in your area.
If you’re new to Verizon, use our store locator to find a convenient location and schedule an appointment or stop by the store to speak with us. You can use your Verizon store appointment to ask us about our coverage, our flexible family phone plans, Verizon Home Internet and the benefits of bundling our services. Don’t forget to bring in your AT&T or T-Mobile bill; we’ll give you a better deal. Find more information about switching to Verizon on our website.
Does Verizon fix phones in-store?
A Verizon store’s ability to fix phones is typically limited to basic troubleshooting. For assistance, schedule a Verizon store appointment. If we can’t solve the problem, we can help you find a local phone repair shop.
To protect your device, you can purchase a device protection plan, which can help you fix or replace your lost, stolen or damaged device.
Does Verizon sell refurbished phones and tablets in-store?
Verizon stores typically sell new devices; schedule an appointment to see what’s available. If you’re interested in purchasing a refurbished device, you can visit us online to shop for certified pre-owned phones and tablets.
Can I return my Fios router to a Verizon store?
Verizon stores do not typically accept returned Fios equipment. Learn more about returning Fios equipment.
Save time with a Verizon store appointment
No matter the problem or question, the Sales Associates at your local Verizon store are ready to help. Schedule a Verizon store appointment today.
