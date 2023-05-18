How to pick the best phone plan for one person

Picking your own phone plan for the first time? Good news: creating a plan is simple, and you can do it online, on your couch and on your own time. Follow this guide to set up the best phone plan for your needs.

First, check out Verizon’s unlimited mobile plan options.

Verizon has 2 general plan categories: Prepaid plans or Postpaid Unlimited Plans, now called myPlan. Both options offer different costs and perk options. For a more detailed look at Verizon’s phone plan options, check out our plans page.

Verizon’s myPlan gives you all the power. You can get exactly what you want, and only pay for what you need. Build your plan in two simple steps. Choose your unlimited plan. Then pick only the perks you want. You're in control of what goes into your plan.

If you’re interested in Prepaid plans, you also have a few options. With Verizon’s prepaid plans, you can pay in advance for monthly voice, text and data services. There’s also no credit check, deposit or long-term contract required. Only pay for what you need. There are several Prepaid plans to choose from so you can get the one that best fits your needs.

Explore Verizon Prepaid Plans.