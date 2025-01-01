Freedom without compromise
Get 5G coverage whereand when you need it.
We’ve built a network that works for the way you live. Get full access to 5G coverage at no additional cost on all our Prepaid plans.
More than 2.68 million square miles and over 99% of the US population
Most awarded for network quality, 29 Times in a Row according to J.D. Power
Plans with 5G coverage available for all devices, including phones, smartwatches and more.
Pay as you go,Verizon makes it easy.
Enjoy the freedom of no long-term contracts. Our plans have no activation or missed payment fees. Change devices or upgrade plans anytime at no additional cost. And manage it all on the My Verizon app.
Pay with credit card, debit card or cash atover 200,000 locations nationwide.
Automate your payments with Auto Pay andsave up to $10/mo per eligible phone line.
Keep in touch even if you or your loved ones decide to go abroad.
International plans
Connect with friends and family using Global Calling, Global Calling Plus and Global Choice.
Explore international plans
TravelPass
Take your talk, text and data with you to over 140 countries by adding TravelPass to your plan.
Discover TravelPass
Unlimited text
Enjoy unlimited texting from the US to over 200 countries and territories worldwide.
Go to plans
What prepaid phone plans does Verizon offer? How do I get a Verizon prepaid plan?
We offer 4 Verizon prepaid phone plans which include:
- Verizon's award-winning 5G/4G LTE Nationwide.
- Unlimited Talk & Text to the US.
- Talk, text, and data to and from Mexico & Canada.
- Unlimited texting to 200+ countries and territories.
- Up to 25 GB of premium Mobile Hotspot on Unlimited phone plans.
- Access to optional features.* Some at no added cost and others by subscription.
Current prepaid phone plans $45 and higher are eligible for a Loyalty Discount of $5/month after 3 months, or $10/month after 9 months.
Choose a current Verizon Prepaid phone plan:
- Talk & Text - As low as $30/month with $5/month Auto Pay discount. Starts at $35/month.
- 15 GB - As low as $35/month with $10/month Auto Pay discount. Starts at $45/month.
- Unlimited - As low as $50/month with $10/month Auto Pay discount. Starts at $60/month.
- Unlimited Plus - As low as $60/month with $10/month Auto Pay discount. Starts at $70/month.
Want to connect a different device like a smartwatch, tablet, hotspot or router? Get started on our Bring your own device page.
*Optional features include International Plans, TravelPass, Global Choice, Call Filter app and Digital Secure app.
What phones can I use with Verizon prepaid service?
If you want to buy a new prepaid phone, go to our Prepaid phones page to see all the prepaid phones available. Otherwise, visit a Verizon store or your local retailer.
Check our Bring Your Own Device page to see if you can use a phone you already have (including Apple® iPhone®). Learn more on our Bring Your Own Device FAQs page.Add a device to your existing prepaid account.
How much data do I need with my prepaid plan?
How much data you need depends on what you do with your connected devices. Here are some examples (not your actual usage):
|Usage habits
|Recommended data amount per device
|You mostly talk and text, but use social media occasionally
|Less than 5 GB/month
|You stream music, upload photos on social media and browse the internet
|5 - 10 GB/month
|You stream video and are always online
|10+ GB/month
If you already have a Verizon prepaid plan, see your usage details for actual numbers.
You can change your plan or add data using My Verizon.
Note: Data usage for mobile hotspot devices depends on how many devices are connected to it and what they're doing. Usage could be 30 GBs or more if 3 devices are streaming music or video.
What calling features are available with my prepaid service?
Your prepaid service includes:
*Voicemail may not be available in some areas. Voice mailboxes not set up within 60 days will be canceled. Airtime and other charges are incurred when using voicemail from your mobile phone. Mobile to Mobile Calling minutes don't apply to voicemail retrievals, and you'll be charged to maintain your connection to voicemail. Verizon is not responsible for missed messages or deletions of saved messages from your voice mailbox.