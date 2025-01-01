Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Mobile
Home Internet

Choose your cart:

Choose your cart:

Get our best deals on phones, tablets, home internet and more. | Shop
end of navigation menu

Easily add an International plan and keep in
touch
with loved ones around the world.

From the U.S.

Call other countries
and destinations.

Choose from our International Calling plans
to connect with
220+ destinations and
enjoy big savings.
Explore International Calling

Outside the U.S.

Use your plan while
you travel abroad.

Take your talk, text and data with you
to 140+ countries and
destinations with
Verizon Prepaid TravelPass.
Discover TravelPass

Discover what international benefits are already
included in your domestic plan,
plus amazing
add-ons to give you extra savings.

Messaging Icon

Enjoy unlimited texting from the U.S. to

worldwide

with your domestic plan.

Interneational Icon

Get unlimited talk, text and data to and from

Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin

Islands with any Unlimited plan.

AddOn Icon

Add an International plan and pay only for

what you need. Our Unlimited Plus plan

already includes Global Choice.

Not a Verizon Prepaid customer yet?

Experience freedom without compromise at
home and abroad. Choose from plans like
Unlimited Plus, which includes Global Choice
at no cost. Plan details

Shop phones Bring your own

Have questions? We’ve got answers.

Go to FAQs

Yes, you can use your Prepaid phone for international calls and texts while you’re in the U.S.

For pricing and calling instructions, go to our Prepaid International Calling page.

You can manage your Prepaid International Calling plan in the My Verizon app or on the Features page of the My Verizon website.

Yes, you can use your Prepaid phone when traveling abroad. For pricing, go to our Prepaid TravelPass page.

TravelPass is automatically added to your line. Learn more about removing or re-adding TravelPass in My Verizon.