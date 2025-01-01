Easily add an International plan and keep in
touch
with loved ones around the world.
From the U.S.
Call other countries
and destinations.
to connect with
220+ destinations and
enjoy big savings.
Outside the U.S.
Use your plan while
you travel abroad.
to 140+ countries and
destinations with
Verizon Prepaid TravelPass.
Discover what international benefits are already
included in your domestic plan,
plus amazing
add-ons to give you extra savings.
Enjoy unlimited texting from the U.S. to
worldwide
with your domestic plan.
Get unlimited talk, text and data to and from
Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin
Islands with any Unlimited plan.
Add an International plan and pay only for
what you need. Our Unlimited Plus plan
already includes Global Choice.
Not a Verizon Prepaidcustomer yet?
Experience freedom without compromise at
home and abroad. Choose from plans like
Unlimited Plus, which includes Global Choice
at no cost. Plan details
Have questions?We’ve got answers.
Can I use my Prepaid phone to call and text other countries while I’m in the U.S.?
Yes, you can use your Prepaid phone for international calls and texts while you’re in the U.S.
For pricing and calling instructions, go to our Prepaid International Calling page.
How do I add or change the Prepaid International Calling plan on my account?
You can manage your Prepaid International Calling plan in the My Verizon app or on the Features page of the My Verizon website.
Can I use my Prepaid phone when traveling abroad?
Yes, you can use your Prepaid phone when traveling abroad. For pricing, go to our Prepaid TravelPass page.
How do I add or remove Prepaid TravelPass?
TravelPass is automatically added to your line. Learn more about removing or re-adding TravelPass in My Verizon.