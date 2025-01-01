Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Mobile
Home Internet

Choose your cart:

Choose your cart:

iPhone 16 Pro Max on us. With new line on Unlimited Ultimate. No trade-in req'd. Buy. |  Plus, get overnight shipping on us. With new smartphone purchase and new line. Online only.  |  Details
end of navigation menu

Home internet deals

Verizon Home Internet

Check which internet service is available in your area. Get your choice of our latest offers with select plans.

Check Availability

Get up to $250 in Amazon Gift Cards. Online only

With select Verizon Home Internet plans.

Review details
Review details

Get $400 off select Samsung products, on us

When you spend $799 or more on an eligible item at Best Buy. With select Verizon Home Internet plans.

Review details
Review details

Get a JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential, on us

With select Verizon Home internet plans.

Review details
Review details

Get YouTube Premium for 6 months, on us. Then $10/mo

With any Verizon Home Internet plan.

Review details
Review details

Plan savings and discounts

Slide 1 of 4 Bundle your mobile & home internet. Save $15/mo. And choose entertainment on us. Learn more

Bundle your mobile & home internet. Save $15/mo. And choose entertainment on us.

Add one perk on us (up to $10/mo) with select internet plans. 18+. Terms apply.
Learn more
Slide 2 of 4 Find out if you qualify for discounted home internet Learn more

Find out if you qualify for discounted home internet

Eligible Fios Internet customers can get home internet for as low as $20/mo with Verizon Forward and Lifeline Discounts. Eligible 5G Home and LTE Home internet customers can get home internet for as low as $20/mo with Verizon Forward and select 5G mobile plans.
Learn more
Slide 3 of 4 Military families deserve our best. Learn more

Military families deserve our best.

Get exclusive savings on Fios Home Internet.
Learn more
Slide 4 of 4 Smart ways to save for students. Learn more

Smart ways to save for students.

Get discounts on Fios Home Internet plans.
Learn more

Shop by category

All deals
Mobile deals
Accessories deals

Have questions? We’ve got answers.

How do I qualify for deals when I get home internet with Verizon?

Verizon offers three primary products for internet: Fios Home Internet, 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet. You'll get our best deal if you have select mobile plans and add an internet plan.

Is a Verizon Mobile plan required to get deals on home internet?

No. You can choose to order Verizon Home Internet by itself without a Verizon mobile plan, but you'll save money if you have a home and phone package.

I want to switch to Verizon Home Internet, but what if I have an early termination fee with my current provider?

If you are stuck in a contract with another service provider, you can get up to $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee when you switch to Verizon Home Internet.

Would I save more money bundling cable and internet instead of purchasing multiple subscriptions?

Bundling cable and internet could help you save on your monthly bills. While some subscriptions require a yearly contract or more and possible early termination fees, a bundle from Fios has no annual contract and you have a choice of live TV and streaming plans. If Fios is not available in your area, you can get deals on streaming with Verizon +Play.