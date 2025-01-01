Home internet deals
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
How do I qualify for deals when I get home internet with Verizon?
Verizon offers three primary products for internet: Fios Home Internet, 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet. You'll get our best deal if you have select mobile plans and add an internet plan.
Is a Verizon Mobile plan required to get deals on home internet?
No. You can choose to order Verizon Home Internet by itself without a Verizon mobile plan, but you'll save money if you have a home and phone package.
I want to switch to Verizon Home Internet, but what if I have an early termination fee with my current provider?
If you are stuck in a contract with another service provider, you can get up to $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee when you switch to Verizon Home Internet.
Would I save more money bundling cable and internet instead of purchasing multiple subscriptions?
Bundling cable and internet could help you save on your monthly bills. While some subscriptions require a yearly contract or more and possible early termination fees, a bundle from Fios has no annual contract and you have a choice of live TV and streaming plans. If Fios is not available in your area, you can get deals on streaming with Verizon +Play.