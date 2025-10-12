LTE Home Internet
Get at least $660 in offers when you switch to select Verizon Home Internet plans.
Choose the internet plan that fits your needs
Streaming, gaming or working, we've got you covered. Now with at least a 3-year price lock guaranteed.
Add the perks you want
Save on entertainment you love like Netflix and Max, and Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
What is LTE Home Internet?
LTE Home Internet is home broadband internet service that brings the Verizon 4G LTE network to your residence. With LTE Home Internet you can stream video at 1080p HD, while enjoying no data limits.*
*Consumer data usage is subject to the usage restrictions set forth in Verizon's terms of service; visit: https://www.verizon.com/support/customer-agreement/ for more information about 5G Home and LTE Home Internet
What speeds are available with LTE Home Internet?
With LTE Home Internet you can expect typical download speeds of 25-50 Mbps and upload speeds of 4 - 5 Mbps.
Is LTE Home Internet wireless internet?
LTE Home Internet is broadband internet service delivered via the Verizon 4G LTE wireless network. A radio signal connects a 4G LTE cell tower to a receiver at your home, providing internet access with no data limits and typical download speeds of 25-50 Mbps so you can work, play and stream with confidence.
How much does LTE Home Internet cost?
Your monthly cost depends on which LTE Home plan you pick and if you are combining it with a Verizon Mobile plan. There are no annual contracts and no extra charges for the Internet Gateway router rental, taxes or fees. See the plan details for more pricing information.
How is LTE Home Internet installed?
We'll give you everything you need to set up LTE Home Internet on your own. The packaging will include a QR code/link to self-set up instructions.
What is the LTE Home Internet price guarantee?
There are no annual contracts, taxes or hidden fees, and no extra equipment charges for the router rental. Unlike some other providers, new Verizon Home Internet plan customers will get a multi-year price guarantee. So you don't have to worry about unexpected price hikes. See the plan details for more pricing information and our current price guarantee.
What affordable Verizon Home Internet options are available?
Verizon participated in ACP, the Affordable Connectivity Program, while the program was active prior to the last fully funded month of April 2024. Verizon now provides reduced-cost internet to eligible new or existing home Internet customers who have qualified for Lifeline, SNAP, WIC, and other assistance programs within 180 days of application or received a Federal Pell Grant within the past year with our Verizon Forward program. Qualifying customers receive a service discount on their Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home Internet plan price. Learn more here.
What are Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi and Verizon Whole Home Wi-Fi Plus?
Whole-Home Wi-Fi is included with your 5G Home Ultimate* or LTE Home Plus wireless home internet plan. When you have Whole-Home Wi-Fi, you can choose to upgrade to Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus for $5/month (plus taxes & surcharges).
Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi** and Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus** include 3 features that help improve Wi-Fi coverage in your home:
- Wi-Fi Health Check in the My Verizon app to optimize your Wi-Fi network.
- Wi-Fi extender(s):***
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi gives you 1 optional Wi-Fi extender for better signal strength in hard-to-reach places.
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus gives you a total of 3 Wi-Fi extenders per line. 2 are sent with your order. Add a 3rd if needed after setup.
- Free router upgrade after 3 years. Included with the 5G Home Ultimate plan only.
*Also applies to the 5G Home Plus plan if you subscribed between 11/9/23 and 6/18/25.
**Available in select areas.
***Verizon owns the equipment provided with your plan, including the router and Wi-Fi Extender. If you choose to disconnect service, you must return equipment within 30 days or you'll incur an unreturned equipment fee(s). Learn more by visiting our 5G Home & LTE Home equipment return FAQs.
Does Verizon offer backup Wi-Fi?
Yes. Verizon's Wi-Fi Backup plan is now available. It offers cable or fiber internet customers a reliable solution to stay connected if their primary internet provider has a service disruption or outage.