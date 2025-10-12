Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
iPhone 16 Pro Max on us. With new line on Unlimited Ultimate. No trade-in req'd.
LTE Home Internet


starting at 3 years

With Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan.

3-year price lock guarantee

New and existing
myHome
customers can
lock their price for
at least 3 years

All-in
pricing

No hidden fees,
equipment
charges, or data
caps

Most ways
to save

Save 40% on top streaming with Verizon Perks

Save 15% + Perk on us when you bundle mobile & home

The internet you want offers you more

Get at least $660 in offers when you switch to select Verizon Home Internet plans. Check which internet service is available in your area.

Get up to $250 in Amazon Gift Cards. Online only

With select LTE Home Internet plans.

Get a JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential, on us

With a LTE Home Plus Internet plan.

Get YouTube Premium for 6 months, on us. Then $10/mo

With any LTE Home plan.

Pick the plan
you love

Choose the internet plan that fits your needs

Streaming, gaming or working, we've got you covered. Now with at least a 3-year price lock guaranteed.

Order today and lock in your internet plan price until 2028

LTE Home

was $60/mo$60/mo
$0/mo
As low as $60/mo
  3-year price lock guarantee
Up to 50 Mbps download
1080p HD video streaming
Router included
A special gift on us.
YouTube Premium for 6 months
Order today and lock in your internet plan price until 2029

LTE Home Plus

was $80/mo$80/mo
$0/mo
As low as $80/mo
  4-year price lock guarantee
Up to 50 Mbps download
1080p HD video streaming
Router + Whole-Home Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi***
  1 Wi-Fi Extender for more reliable coverage
More value for mobile customers
Get a perk, on us
Take your pick from options like Netflix & Max (With Ads), Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads), and more.
Special gifts on us.
$250 in Amazon Gift Cards
$400 off select Samsung products
YouTube Premium for 6 months
You can redeem your extras after you activate your service.
All plans include :
  1. All-in pricing, no hidden
    taxes and fees
  2. 30-Day Money
    Back Guarantee
  3. Router included
Discounted pricing with Auto Pay & any Verizon mobile phone plan.
** For new and existing myHome customers. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services.

Please review our important plan information, important broadband information and terms of service.

2

Add the perks you want

Save on entertainment you love like Netflix and Max, and Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

​Netflix & Max (With Ads)

$10 /mo
Save $7.98/mo

​Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads)

$10 /mo
Save $6.99/mo

​Apple One

$15 /mo
Save $4.95/mo

​Apple Music Family

$10 /mo
Save $6.99/mo
Special Offer
Get YouTube Premium, on us for your first 6 months of the perk with any Verizon Home Internet plan. Then $10/mo after.

​YouTube Premium

$10 /mo
Save $3.99/mo

​Unlimited Cloud Storage

$10 /mo
Save up to $3.99/mo

​Home Device Support & Protection

$10 /mo
Save $5/mo on Home Device Advisor

​Google One AI Premium

$10 /mo
Save $9.99/mo

Explore our
most popular plans

Sit back and save with popular plans that bundle LTE Home Internet and great perks

More reasons to switch

Fast, reliable home internet

So you can binge, game and work at the speed you need

All in home internet price

No unexpected price hikes, hidden fees, or equipment charges.

Whole Home Wi-Fi

Get a Wi-Fi Extender included with select plans. So you can have fast, reliable coverage in every room

Get up to $500 credit to help you switch

We'll cover early termination fees when you leave your current provider

Savings & discounts only with Verizon

Slide 1 of 2 Bundle your mobile & home internet. Save $15/mo. And choose entertainment on us. Learn more

Bundle your mobile & home internet. Save $15/mo. And choose entertainment on us.

Add one perk on us (up to $10/mo) with select internet plans. 18+. Terms apply.
Slide 2 of 2 Save $10/mo on YouTube TV for the first year Get started

Save $10/mo on YouTube TV for the first year

$72.99/mo for 12 mos., then $82.99/mo after. For new YouTube TV subscribers. With myHome
Shopping Internet for your business?

Have questions? We’ve got answers.

What is LTE Home Internet?

LTE Home Internet is home broadband internet service that brings the Verizon 4G LTE network to your residence. With LTE Home Internet you can stream video at 1080p HD, while enjoying no data limits.*

*Consumer data usage is subject to the usage restrictions set forth in Verizon's terms of service; visit: https://www.verizon.com/support/customer-agreement/ for more information about 5G Home and LTE Home Internet

What speeds are available with LTE Home Internet?

With LTE Home Internet you can expect typical download speeds of 25-50 Mbps and upload speeds of 4 - 5 Mbps.

Is LTE Home Internet wireless internet?

LTE Home Internet is broadband internet service delivered via the Verizon 4G LTE wireless network. A radio signal connects a 4G LTE cell tower to a receiver at your home, providing internet access with no data limits and typical download speeds of 25-50 Mbps so you can work, play and stream with confidence.

How much does LTE Home Internet cost?

Your monthly cost depends on which LTE Home plan you pick and if you are combining it with a Verizon Mobile plan. There are no annual contracts and no extra charges for the Internet Gateway router rental, taxes or fees. See the plan details for more pricing information.

How is LTE Home Internet installed?

We'll give you everything you need to set up LTE Home Internet on your own. The packaging will include a QR code/link to self-set up instructions.

What is the LTE Home Internet price guarantee?

There are no annual contracts, taxes or hidden fees, and no extra equipment charges for the router rental. Unlike some other providers, new Verizon Home Internet plan customers will get a multi-year price guarantee. So you don't have to worry about unexpected price hikes. See the plan details for more pricing information and our current price guarantee.

What affordable Verizon Home Internet options are available?

Verizon participated in ACP, the Affordable Connectivity Program, while the program was active prior to the last fully funded month of April 2024. Verizon now provides reduced-cost internet to eligible new or existing home Internet customers who have qualified for Lifeline, SNAP, WIC, and other assistance programs within 180 days of application or received a Federal Pell Grant within the past year with our Verizon Forward program. Qualifying customers receive a service discount on their Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home Internet plan price. Learn more here.

What are Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi and Verizon Whole Home Wi-Fi Plus?

Whole-Home Wi-Fi is included with your 5G Home Ultimate* or LTE Home Plus wireless home internet plan. When you have Whole-Home Wi-Fi, you can choose to upgrade to Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus for $5/month (plus taxes & surcharges).

Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi** and Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus** include 3 features that help improve Wi-Fi coverage in your home:

  • Wi-Fi Health Check in the My Verizon app to optimize your Wi-Fi network.
  • Wi-Fi extender(s):***
    • Whole-Home Wi-Fi gives you 1 optional Wi-Fi extender for better signal strength in hard-to-reach places.
    • Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus gives you a total of 3 Wi-Fi extenders per line. 2 are sent with your order. Add a 3rd if needed after setup.
  • Free router upgrade after 3 years. Included with the 5G Home Ultimate plan only.

*Also applies to the 5G Home Plus plan if you subscribed between 11/9/23 and 6/18/25.
**Available in select areas.
***Verizon owns the equipment provided with your plan, including the router and Wi-Fi Extender. If you choose to disconnect service, you must return equipment within 30 days or you'll incur an unreturned equipment fee(s). Learn more by visiting our 5G Home & LTE Home equipment return FAQs.

Does Verizon offer backup Wi-Fi?

Yes. Verizon's Wi-Fi Backup plan is now available. It offers cable or fiber internet customers a reliable solution to stay connected if their primary internet provider has a service disruption or outage.