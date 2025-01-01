iPhone 14 Plus
As low as $49.99
Get iPhone 14 Plus starting at $249.99 and receive
$200 total service credits
over 10 months on any
new Verizon Prepaid Unlimited phone plan.
Take advantage of our latest offers.
Enjoy a Samsung Galaxy A15 for
free
when you activate on any
Verizon Prepaid
Unlimited phone
plan.
Get the new Moto g 5G 2025
(64GB) for free
when you activate
on any Verizon Prepaid
Unlimited
phone plan.
Save up to $190 on a 5G tablet when
you
activate on a new Verizon Prepaid
More Unlimited tablet plan.
First month for $100/mo with Multiline
discount.
Save an extra $20/mo with Auto Pay
after the
first month.
Save $30/mo with Multiline discount when you
add a
hotspot & router plan to your account.
Save with our Bundle discount and get unlimited
data for your tablet to stream, play and work.
Get a discount on Verizon’s Fios Home
Internet
when you bundle it with any
Verizon Prepaid
phone plan. Get started
online today.
Now available for $10/mo on
Verizon Prepaid.