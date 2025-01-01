Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Mobile
Home Internet

Choose your cart:

Choose your cart:

iPhone 16 Pro Max on us. With new line on Unlimited Ultimate. No trade-in req'd. Buy. |  Plus, get overnight shipping on us. With new smartphone purchase and new line. Online only.  |  Details
end of navigation menu

iPhone 14 Plus
As low as $49.99

Get iPhone 14 Plus starting at $249.99 and receive
$200 total service credits
over 10 months on any
new Verizon Prepaid Unlimited phone plan.

Shop now
In full bloom. For less.

Take advantage of our latest offers.

Enjoy a Samsung Galaxy A15 for
free
when you activate on any
Verizon Prepaid
Unlimited phone
plan.

Shop now

Get the new Moto g 5G 2025
(64GB) for free
when you activate
on any Verizon Prepaid
Unlimited
phone plan.

Shop now

Save up to $190 on a 5G tablet when
you
activate on a new Verizon Prepaid
More Unlimited tablet plan.

Shop now

First month for $100/mo with Multiline
discount.
Save an extra $20/mo with Auto Pay
after the
first month.

Explore plans

Save $30/mo with Multiline discount when you
add a
hotspot & router plan to your account.

Explore plans

Save with our Bundle discount and get unlimited
data for your tablet to stream, play and work.

Explore plans

Get a discount on Verizon’s Fios Home
Internet
when you bundle it with any
Verizon Prepaid
phone plan. Get started
online today.

Learn how

Now available for $10/mo on
Verizon Prepaid.

Explore plans

Top sellers

Slide 2 of 6 Apple watch SE (2nd Gen)

Apple watch SE (2nd Gen)

Slide 2 of 6 Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14

Slide 3 of 6 Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot

Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot

Slide 4 of 6 Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2

Slide 5 of 6 Samsung Galaxy s24 FE

Samsung Galaxy s24 FE

Slide 6 of 6 Orbic Tab8 5G

Orbic Tab8 5G