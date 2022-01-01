Connect your
Stream, play and work on your tablet withoutWi-Fi. Get started with a new device or bring your own tablet. If you need a new physical SIM card, we’ll ship one to you at no cost.
Secure and reliable
Connect with confidence to America's Most Reliable 5G Network.
No Wi-Fi needed
Use your tablet anywhere you have access to the Verizon network.
Includes 5G Ultra Wideband
More Unlimited
Enjoy fast, premium data to do it all,
plus plenty of hotspot data to share.
As low as
$60/mo without Bundle discount
Plan features
5G Ultra Wideband
30 GB Mobile Hotspot
Premium HD-quality streaming
up to 1080p
Unlimited
Browse, stream and post with unlimited
data, plus enough hotspot data to share.
As low as
$50/mo without Bundle discount
Plan features
5G / 4G LTE
5 GB Mobile Hotspot
HD-quality streaming up to 720p
Includes 5G Ultra Wideband
More Unlimited
$60 /mo
$20/mo with Bundle discount
Unlimited
$50 /mo
$10/mo with Bundle discount
When you add a line
$20 /line per month
Additional taxes and fees may apply.
$10 /line per month
Additional taxes and fees may apply.
5G Ultra Wideband
5G / 4G LTE
Data allowance
Unlimited
Unlimited
Mobile Hotspot
30 GB
5 GB
HD-quality streaming
Up to 1080p on 5G Ultra Wideband
Up to 720p on 5G / 4G LTE
Additional taxes and fees may apply.
Connect in 3 easy steps
Whether you're buying a new tablet or bringing one you already love, we'll help you get connected with ease.
Pick a tablet plan.
Choose the speed and features that best fit your lifestyle.
Set up payments.
Add a credit, debit or refill card to make monthly payments.
Activate your tablet.
Power it on and follow the step-by-step instructions.
Our best tablets
to stay connected
Browse our selection of tablets and
other handheld devices.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G Prepaid
TCL TAB 10 NXPAPER 5G Prepaid
Samsung Galaxy Tab s7 FE 5G
Ipad Pro 11 inch (2021)
TCL Tab 8
Shop all tablets
What devices are compatible with a Prepaid tablet plan?
Prepaid tablet plans are available with no contract for compatible 4G and 5G tablet devices. Visit our Prepaid tablets page to shop for a new device.
Note:
Prepaid tablet plans do not support routers, mobile hotspot devices, laptops or other non-tablet devices. For more information on plans for those devices, please visit our Prepaid hotspot & router plans page.
Can I add a Prepaid tablet plan to a tablet I already own?
Yes, as long as it's compatible with the Verizon network. You can check compatibility of your device on our Bring your own device page.
If your current device isn't compatible, you can purchase a no contract router tablet online.
How do I activate a tablet?
Go to our Bring your own device page to activate your compatible prepaid device.
How much data do I need with my Prepaid tablet plan?
How much data you need depends on what you do with your connected devices. Here are some examples (not your actual usage):
Data usage examples
|Usage habits
|Recommended data amount per device
|You mostly talk and text, but use social media occasionally
|Less than 5 GB/month
|You stream music, upload photos on social media and browse the internet
|5 - 10 GB/month
|You stream video and are always online
|10+ GB/month
If you already have a Verizon Prepaid plan, review your usage details for actual numbers.
You can change your plan using My Verizon.
Good to know: Mobile Hotspot data usage depends on how many devices are connected to it and what they're doing. Usage could be 30 GBs or more if 3 devices are streaming music or video.
What happens when I run out of high-speed data on my Prepaid tablet plan?
Prepaid tablet plans offer unlimited data. However, after you’ve reached your monthly allowance of Mobile Hotspot data on your plan, your Mobile Hotspot services are suspended until your next plan renewal.
- You can't buy more high-speed data on a Prepaid tablet plan.
- You can change your plan to one that includes more data.