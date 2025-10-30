Does this video call experience sound familiar? You’re having your weekly chat with grandma as you walk through the house. Just as she’s about to tell you her upcoming vacation plans, her audio drops. You check your phone and find her face frozen awkwardly on the screen. Maybe it happens when you’re by the breakfast nook in the kitchen—or when your child is gaming in the living room. In those situations, your Wi-Fi coverage may be the issue, not your internet speed. Obstructions like walls, ceilings, floors and even furniture, as well as the distance from your wireless router, can sometimes interfere with your Wi-Fi signal and cause “dead spots” where signals can’t reach. Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi or Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus could be the solution. Available on select Verizon Home Internet plans, Whole-Home Wi-Fi and Whole Home Wi-Fi Plus can help curb connectivity woes by increasing the Wi-Fi coverage in your residence. Find out how it can positively impact your home internet and your online experience.

Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi is more than just a Wi-Fi extender Verizon offers Whole-Home Wi-Fi on select 5G, LTE and Fios home internet plans (where available) so you can get fast, reliable coverage throughout your home. Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi includes: Complimentary network scans via the Wi-Fi Health Check to determine your Wi-Fi performance

One Wi-Fi extender*, included with select plans if needed, for better signal strength in hard-to-reach places

A minimum of two, up to three Wi-Fi extenders*, included if needed, when you upgrade to Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus for an additional charge

Wi-Fi Health Checks through the Verizon app to monitor ongoing Wi-Fi performance Regularly testing the strength of your Wi-Fi signal can determine whether or not you need a second or even third Wi-Fi extender, which may be necessary if your home has multiple floors or if you notice more than one problem area where your home internet may have Wi-Fi signal issues. Have a Verizon mobile phone plan? When you bundle mobile and home with an eligible Verizon Home Internet plan that includes Whole-Home Wi-Fi, you can add a perk on us (up to $10/mo) —like Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads)—so you can save on your favorite shows, movies, music and more. Plus, you’ll enjoy our Best Value Guarantee so you know that you won’t have any unexpected price hikes or hidden fees. And all new and current Verizon customers can save on their monthly internet bill when they bundle internet and mobile service with us. Want more savings? Check out Verizon’s other plan discounts.

What is a Wi-Fi extender? Whether it’s through our TVs, smartphones or laptops, we rely on Wi-Fi to bring us entertainment and information on demand anywhere in our homes—but sometimes we don’t have the Wi-Fi signal we need to stay connected in every room. That’s where a Wi-Fi extender comes in. It can help solve connectivity issues so you don’t have to be right next to your router for clear video calls with friends and relatives. To understand how a Wi-Fi extender can solve connectivity problems, it may help to know a little about how Wi-Fi works. Wi-Fi is a wireless technology that sends radio signals from your wireless router to all the connected devices (like smartphones, laptops and tablets) in your house so that they can get online. But passing through obstructions like walls, ceilings and floors can interfere with your Wi-Fi signal, making it harder for you to enjoy a smooth, seamless connection. Wireless router placement matters, too, because the distance between it and your connected devices can determine how strong their connection is. A Wi-Fi extender, included with Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi on select Verizon Home Internet plans, can help cut that broadcast distance and offer stronger signals to your devices. How? A Wi-Fi extender rebroadcasts your wireless router’s radio signals so that there’s more coverage while minimizing those tricky areas where Wi-Fi can’t reach. So you can stay online when it matters most—like during important work meetings, intense gaming sessions or when that thrilling crime drama you’re streaming finally reveals who did it.

Is a Wi-Fi extender the same thing as a Wi-Fi booster? No, a Wi-Fi extender is not the same as a Wi-Fi booster, but both devices have the same goal: improving Wi-Fi range. A Wi-Fi extender rebroadcasts your wireless router’s signal from the extender’s location to bridge the gaps that cause internet trouble spots in your home. On the other hand, a Wi-Fi booster amplifies your wireless router’s original signal without creating a new one. Larger homes may benefit from a mesh Wi-Fi system, which is a series of devices that communicate with each other and your wireless router to blanket your entire home with seamless coverage. A mesh network functions as a unified network and can be helpful for homes with multiple floors (like a two-story house with a finished basement or attic). Verizon also offers other Wi-Fi and networking accessories to customize your internet solutions, like wall-mounted brackets for your router or ethernet adapters to convert a coaxial cable outlet to a wired ethernet connection point.

How Whole Home Wi-Fi differs from other Wi-Fi solutions Whole-Home Wi-Fi and Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus help you diagnose Wi-Fi issues so you can get the most out of your home internet. The service runs routine diagnostic testing–Wi-Fi Health Checks–every 30 days and even lets you test any time you’re experiencing issues. To test your Wi-Fi strength, just log on to the My Verizon app or contact Verizon customer support for help .

Wi-Fi that fits your needs Sometimes, your internet needs change. Maybe you need additional Wi-Fi extenders, you’re moving to a new home, or you’re looking to upgrade your service. Verizon makes it easy to adapt our internet solutions to you to minimize as much hassle as possible. Whole-Home Wi-Fi customers can rent additional Wi-Fi extenders or easily upgrade to Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus to get up to 3 more extenders at no additional cost.