Plan features

Auto Pay discount

$10/mo Auto Pay discount on plans $45 & higher after the 1st month. Credit or Debit card required. Additional loyalty discounts do not apply.

Loyalty discounts

$5/mo loyalty discount applies after 3 months of service; additional $5/mo applies after 9 months of service, for a total of $10/mo on plans $45 or higher. Discount applies as long as your line is not disconnected. Additional Auto Pay discounts do not apply.

5G total access

5G Ultra Wideband

5G Ultra Wideband is the fastest 5G network access we offer. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device. 5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5g Ultra Wideband-capable device inside the 5g Ultra Wideband coverage area.

5G

Get unlimited access to our 5G network. When combined with 5G Ultra Wideband, you'll get our best performance. 5G access requires a 5G-capable device in a 5G coverage area.

50 GB premium network access,

then unlimited data

Get 50 GB of 5G / 4G LTE premium data per month. You'll also get DVD-quality up to 480p video streaming on 5G / 4G LTE. In times of congestion, your smartphone and Mobile Hotspot data may be temporarily slower than other traffic after exceeding 50 GB/mo/line of 5G / 4G LTE data.

25 GB premium Mobile Hotspot data,

then unlimited lower-speed data

Get high-speed 5G/4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops, and more. During times of congestion, 5G / 4G LTE hotspot data may be temporarily slower than other traffic after 25 GB/mo of 5G / 4G LTE smartphone data. After exceeding 25 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of the month. 5G access requires a 5G-capable device.