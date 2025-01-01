Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Mobile
Home Internet

Choose your cart:

Choose your cart:

iPhone 16 Pro Max on us. With new line on Unlimited Ultimate. No trade-in req'd. Buy. |  Plus, get overnight shipping on us. With new smartphone purchase and new line. Online only.  |  Details
end of navigation menu

Go Prepaid
with eSIM.

What’s eSIM?

It’s a virtual SIM card that allows you to quickly and
securely connect to a network, no installation required.

Download the My Verizon app to automatically check if
your phone is compatible. Or check compatibility here.

If your phone is not compatible, visit a Verizon store.

Convenient for all.

Activate a new plan on your smartphone in
minutes. You can even have multiple lines on
the same device.

  • Most recent phones have built-in eSIMs.
  • Seamlessly switch between lines.
  • No credit checks or activation fees.

Ideal for visitors to the U.S.

Keep your phone and primary number to still receive calls.
Then simply add a Verizon Prepaid phone plan
for your stay in the U.S.

  • Full month of call, text and data service.
  • New number for unlimited calls in the U.S.
  • 5G access for internet and apps.

Activate eSIM in three easy steps.

Download the My Verizon app.

Setup is fast and easy with our app guiding you every step of the way. It’ll also automatically check your device’s eSIM compatibility. Scan the QR code or use the links below to download the app.

Setup is fast and easy with our app guiding you every step of the way. It’ll also automatically check your device’s eSIM compatibility.

Download on the App store

Choose a phone plan.

Browse our plans to find the one that works best for you. Once you’ve verified that you’re in the U.S., you can make a payment with Apple Pay, PayPal or a U.S. credit or debit card.

Activate and enjoy.

You’re good to go with full service for a whole month, with no hidden fees. If you want to continue service, simply add funds or enroll in Auto Pay and enjoy savings after the first month.

Find a Prepaid phone
plan that’s right for you.

No annual contracts

Live life on your own terms and pay as you go, with no activation or missed payment fees.

Long-term savings

Set up Auto Pay for continuous service and save $10/mo per line after the first month.

15 GB

First month for $45/mo

$35

/mo with Auto Pay

Plan features

  • Mobile Hotspot from plan allowance
See plan details

Unlimited

First month for $60/mo

$50

/mo with Auto Pay

Plan features

  • 5 GB Mobile Hotspot
See plan details

Unlimited Plus

First month for $70/mo

$60

/mo with Auto Pay

Plan features

  • 5G Ultra Wideband 
  • 50 GB premium network access
  • 25 GB premium Mobile Hotspot
  • Global Choice at no additional cost for 1 country/mo
See plan details

15 GB

First month for $45/mo

$35

/mo with Auto Pay

Plan features

  • Mobile Hotspot from plan allowance
See plan details

Unlimited

First month for $60/mo

$50

/mo with Auto Pay

Plan features

  • 5 GB Mobile Hotspot
See plan details

Unlimited Plus

First month for $70/mo

$60

/mo with Auto Pay

Plan features

  • 5G Ultra Wideband
  • 50 GB premium network access
  • 25 GB premium Mobile Hotspot
  • Global Choice at no additional cost for 1 country/mo
See plan details

All plans include

Unlimited talk & text

5G / 4G LTE

Call Filter spam blocker

Digital Secure (Basic)

International texting

Mexico & Canada talk, text & data

Additional taxes and fees may apply.

Ready to connect to Verizon Prepaid
with eSIM?

Download the My Verizon app to get started.

Simply scan the QR code or follow the links below to download the My Verizon app.

Get more with
Verizon Prepaid.

Joining Verizon Prepaid has never been easier. With eSIM and the My Verizon app, you
have total freedom and flexibility to connect to our powerful network on your own time.

Reliable call, text and data service.

Experience the network America relies on, with full access to 5G at no additional cost in the U.S.

eSIM makes it easy to switch.

No installation, extra cost or hassle. You can’t lose or damage it, because it’s built into compatible phones.

Manage it all on the go.

Add funds, get rewards, chat with support and more. All in the palm of your hand with the My Verizon app.

Get answers

What is eSIM?

eSIM is digital SIM built into mobile devices. eSIM lets you activate a device on a cellular network without a physical SIM card.
Newer devices can have eSIM in addition to or instead of removable SIM cards.
See what type(s) of SIM your device has in the general Settings, usually under About or About Phone.

How do I know if my phone is eSIM compatible?

Download the My Verizon app to automatically check your phone's eSIM compatibility. Or enter your device info here to check compatibility.

If your phone is not compatible and you need a new physical SIM card, you can visit a Verizon store or order a new one and we'll ship it anywhere in the U.S.

For more information, visit our eSIM Support page.

Why do I need to give My Verizon app access to my location? In which locations can I activate eSIM?

You can only activate eSIM on your device while you are in the U.S. The My Verizon app needs access to your location settings to verify that you are in the U.S. You can turn it off later in app settings. 

If you are not in the U.S., you can prepare by downloading the My Verizon app, browsing Verizon Prepaid phone plans and checking your smartphone’s compatibility. Once you arrive in the United States, simply follow the steps in the My Verizon app to activate your device with Verizon Prepaid.

What payment methods can I use?

You can make a payment with a U.S.-based credit or debit card, as well as Apple Pay and PayPal.