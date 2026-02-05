Fast, reliable home internet is crucial in today’s work-from-home, online-schooling, streaming-entertainment world. In fact, it’s pretty much mandatory for vital tasks like video conferences, online research, project uploads and everyday online chores. Not to mention important entertainment events like family movie night. This is where Verizon Home Internet comes in. Verizon Home Internet offers multiple plans, at prices that make sense for your budget—especially if you’re already a Verizon customer. And if you live in an area where Verizon Fios is available, you can enjoy super-fast speeds and unlimited data1 on one of the most awarded networks for internet speed and customer satisfaction. The second-annual Verizon Consumer Connections Report illustrated just how important fast, reliable home internet service is. The average Verizon Home Internet home has 18 internet-connected devices, with average monthly data usage clocking in at 656 GB in 2024, up 6% from 2023. And experts expect the data demand to increase as the number of active internet-of-things connections—things like smart thermostats, home security devices and appliance sensors—will more than double over the next 10 years. The good news? Verizon’s home internet options, including phone and internet bundles, can provide seamless connectivity at home, at work and at play. And that can help you stay ahead of the curve for tomorrow’s connectivity needs.

Internet connections for every lifestyle Verizon Fios is at the leading edge of connectivity. This 100% fiber-optic network offers our fastest internet service in most cases with symmetrical speeds—meaning your upload speeds can be just as fast as your downloads. That’s an essential feature for smooth video conferences, cloud backups and project uploads. Beyond that, you get fiber internet service that can handle just about everything, from HD 4K video streaming, online gaming and music streaming to wireless sensors, smart doorbells and even your Wi-Fi-enabled bathroom scale. If Fios isn’t available in your area, Verizon still has home internet options that offer a great experience: Our 5G Home, 5G Home Plus and 5G Home Ultimate plans offer fast upload and download speeds2, unlimited data1 and ultra HD 4K streaming, all at competitive pricing. Select 5G and Fios home internet plans also include whole-home Wi-Fi Extenders to bring connectivity to every room in the house. Our exclusive 3-, 4- or 5-year price guarantees give you peace of mind when you lock in your rates, and our early termination fee coverage makes it easy to switch to Verizon for internet service.

What it means for Verizon mobile customers Verizon offers the ability to combine and save—and get the outstanding internet experience you deserve.

Existing Verizon mobile customers can get both mobile and home internet to save ($15/month). Plus, with certain post-paid consumer plans, you can enjoy a perk on us with up to $10/month in credit on your mobile bill.

The fiber internet of the future is available now Fiber-optic networks like Verizon’s Fios are quickly expanding, with more households being added every month. In fact, the Fiber Broadband Association reported in 2024 that fiber broadband had reached 76.5 million U.S. homes (marketed), with 88.1 million homes covered by one or more fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) passings. That represents 56.55% of U.S. households (primary residence) and 18% of second homes, and those fiber internet numbers could increase as much as 50% by 2029. That’s exciting news for most American consumers, who rate fiber internet as the best connectivity option for its speed and capacity. As one of the first major U.S. fiber internet providers, Verizon is proud to offer Fios, one of the most-awarded networks for internet speed and customer satisfaction over the last 10 years, now available in nine U.S. states and across 7 million digital connections (and counting).