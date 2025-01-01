How to Connect Your Tablet to Your TV
There are plenty of ways to stream shows, movies and games from your tablet to your TV. But which option is best for you?
Tablets are great for their portability, but there are times when you’re looking for a bigger picture. So how exactly do you get your tablet and TV talking to each other?
First, figure out whether you want to connect using an HDMI cable or Wi-Fi. Cables work pretty seamlessly, and may be a better option if you want to eliminate any potential for lag. But if you have fast and reliable Internet, streaming over your Wi-Fi network can work just as well.
Connect via HDMI
HDMI cables are simple—no Wi-Fi signals or passwords to worry about with this option.
To connect, find the HDMI ports on your TV and tablet. Take note of the size of these ports. TVs typically have full-size HDMI ports while tablets can have mini ports.
You’ll need an adapter if your tablet doesn’t have an HDMI port.
Keep in mind: HDMI cables carry both video and sound—so no need to worry about finding multiple adaptors.
Connect via Wi-Fi
If your tablet and your TV are from the same manufacturer (as in a Samsung tablet and a Samsung TV), they may come with an app that makes the streaming process easy. Just install the app, make sure you’re connected to the same Wi-Fi network and select Connect to TV.
There are also a handful of streaming devices that allow you to connect your tablet to your TV. The Roku® Streaming Stick® works with many tablets and comes with its own suite of apps for TV networks, movies and other streaming services like Netflix® and Hulu™. The Belkin Miracast Video Adapter is another good choice. It streams video and audio directly from your tablet to your TV without the need to worry about whether a particular app is compatible with your streaming device.
When choosing a streaming device, be sure to check that it’s compatible with your tablet.
Keep in mind: You’ll have better tablet-to-TV streaming results if your home Internet speeds are at 12 Mbps or higher. With anything lower, you’ll likely experience some buffering or lag time. You can test your Internet speed here.
The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use of or reliance on the above content.
Plus get a discount on your home internet plan when you bundle it with your Verizon mobile phone plan.
Get more out of your Verizon Unlimited plan and save on services and perks ranging from entertainment, protection & productivity, safety, mobile perks, banking and cards.
This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.