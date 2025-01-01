How to Connect Your Tablet to Your TV

There are plenty of ways to stream shows, movies and games from your tablet to your TV. But which option is best for you? Tablets are great for their portability, but there are times when you’re looking for a bigger picture. So how exactly do you get your tablet and TV talking to each other? First, figure out whether you want to connect using an HDMI cable or Wi-Fi. Cables work pretty seamlessly, and may be a better option if you want to eliminate any potential for lag. But if you have fast and reliable Internet, streaming over your Wi-Fi network can work just as well.

Connect via HDMI HDMI cables are simple—no Wi-Fi signals or passwords to worry about with this option. To connect, find the HDMI ports on your TV and tablet. Take note of the size of these ports. TVs typically have full-size HDMI ports while tablets can have mini ports. You’ll need an adapter if your tablet doesn’t have an HDMI port. Keep in mind: HDMI cables carry both video and sound—so no need to worry about finding multiple adaptors.