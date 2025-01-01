Catch live TV action.

Watch 100+ live
Have questions?We’ve got answers.
YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live TV from major broadcast and popular cable networks. Enjoy local and national live sports, breaking news, and must-see shows the moment they air. Included: unlimited cloud DVR storage space so you can record your favorites, and stream them wherever you go. You also get 6 accounts per household, so share with your family members or roommates.
YouTube TV lets you stream live and local sports, news, shows from 100+ channels including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, HGTV, TNT, and more. Local and regional programming is also provided with YouTube TV, offering complete local network coverage in over 98% of US TV households. Movies and many recent shows are also provided by networks on-demand. Premium add-on networks are also available for an additional monthly charge including Fox Soccer Plus, SHOWTIME, STARZ and more.
Local Broadcasts
- ABC
- CBS
- FOX
- MyNetwork TV
- NBC
- Telemundo
- The CW
-
National
- AMC
- BBC America
- BBC World News
- Big Ten Network
- liavo
- Cartoon Network
- CBS Sports Network
- Cheddar
- Cheddar Big News
- CNBC
- CNN
- Comet
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- E!
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNEWS
- ESPNU
- FOX Business
- FOX News
- Freeform
National
- FS1
- FS2
- FX
- FXM
- FXX
- GOLF
- HLN
- IFC
- MLB Network
- MSNBC
- Nat Geo Wild
YouTube TV is available on many supported devices.
Watch on mobile devices:
Smartphones and tablets running Android L or later iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 10 or later Download the YouTube TV app in your device’s app store by searching “YouTube TV”.
Watch on computers:
Watch directly on the web at tv.youtube.com/ For the best YouTube TV viewing experience, download the latest version of Chrome or Firefox. Watch on TVs with streaming media players, smart TVs, and game consoles:
Download the YouTube TV app on select devices by searching “YouTube TV” in your device’s app store. Supported devices include select Roku players and TVs, Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, Vizio SmartCast TVs, Samsung & LG smart TVs, HiSense TVs, Xbox One, and more.
Stream YouTube TV to your TV using Google Chromecast, TVs with Chromecast built-in like Android TV, AirPlay for Apple TV, or Google Smart Displays.
YouTube TV is available nationwide in over 99.5% of households in the United States.
YouTube TV costs $82.99/month for 1 membership with up to 6 accounts. Memberships include your local ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC streams, ESPN, regional sports networks and more. Also included: free unlimited cloud DVR storage space. No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments required. Add on sports and premium networks for an additional monthly charge, including Fox Soccer Plus, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.