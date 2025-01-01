Catch live TV action.

Which devices can I watch

YouTube TV on?

YouTube TV is available on many supported devices.

Watch on mobile devices:

Smartphones and tablets running Android L or later iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 10 or later Download the YouTube TV app in your device’s app store by searching “YouTube TV”.

Watch on computers:

Watch directly on the web at tv.youtube.com/ For the best YouTube TV viewing experience, download the latest version of Chrome or Firefox. Watch on TVs with streaming media players, smart TVs, and game consoles:

Download the YouTube TV app on select devices by searching “YouTube TV” in your device’s app store. Supported devices include select Roku players and TVs, Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, Vizio SmartCast TVs, Samsung & LG smart TVs, HiSense TVs, Xbox One, and more.

Stream YouTube TV to your TV using Google Chromecast, TVs with Chromecast built-in like Android TV, AirPlay for Apple TV, or Google Smart Displays.