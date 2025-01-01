Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Safe.
Connected.
Engaged.

Discover products and services
designed to help everyone in your family thrive.

Put your family’s safety first.

Verizon Family

Play it safe and empower your kids

Monitor your kid’s activities anytime. Explore
new features like Family Map and Safe Walk.

GizmoHub

Let kids explore safely.

Control your child’s Gizmo wearable and easily stay connected, even when apart.

Hum

Worry less about the family ride.

Get alerts about mechanical issues, 24/‍7 roadside assistance and crash detection.

Call Filter

Help your family avoid spam—and more.

Screen callers, block calls or texts, report numbers and prevent robocalls.

Stay connected.
Even while apart.

Plus, get the family free phones on any plan when you trade in any phone, any condition from Apple,
Google or Samsung with myPlan.

Watch, work and play together.

Netflix: a great way to watch together.

Give your family access to hit TV shows and amazing movies.

Galaxy Chromebook Go: Work smarter.

Help kids conquer homework with devices like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go.

Xbox All Access: Get deep into gaming.

Play together with hundreds of games, plus a new console, all for a low monthly price.

With Verizon Home Internet, you can
choose a plan with the speed and
features that work for
everyone in your
home.

Learn how to talk to your teenagers
about being safe while they go online.

From no-tech days to vacations, here
are 5 ways teens can try to adopt better
screen time habits.

Have questions? We’ve got answers.

What is Verizon Family and how does it work?

Verizon Family is a service that serves as technology monitoring for parents. It features parenting technology that helps you manage kids' phones or Verizon connected Android™ tablet* usage.

From a single app**, you can filter content, pause the internet and supervise screen time. You can also monitor and limit texts, calls and purchases as well as web and app activity. And with Verizon Family Plus, you can connect to your family when they're out and about with features like location tracking, pick-up requests, and automatic check-ins when they reach particular places.

Best of all, your Verizon Family account can be used to manage all compatible devices on the same Verizon mobile account, like kids' phones. Add Verizon Family to your account, download, and get started today.

*iPads aren't currently supported. Tablets must have a line on your Verizon mobile account to be managed.
**Most features require that the Verizon Family Companion app is installed on the child's device.

What is the Gizmo Hub App and how does it work with the Gizmo Watch?

The Gizmo Hub App allows you to keep track of Gizmo devices, even if kids are on the go. This technology monitoring for parents allows you to find and control the devices, call and message kids, check kids' locations, and more.

What is Hum? How can it keep my teenager safe while driving?

Hum by Verizon is a monthly subscription premium connected car service. It gives you the power to keep track of your car's health. When teens start to drive, this parenting technology is incredibly useful, with 24/7 roadside assistance, vehicle location, crash response, Number Share, and more to help keep them safe.

What is Call Filter and does it really block spam calls?

Yes, Call Filter from Verizon really blocks spam and unwanted calls to help keep the whole family safe. Users can automatically block and report unwanted calls, especially robocalls and control who can call your kids' phones. Upgraded versions offer additional safety features such as Caller Name ID, personal block lists, and more.