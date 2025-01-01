Verizon Family is a service that serves as technology monitoring for parents. It features parenting technology that helps you manage kids' phones or Verizon connected Android™ tablet* usage.

From a single app**, you can filter content, pause the internet and supervise screen time. You can also monitor and limit texts, calls and purchases as well as web and app activity. And with Verizon Family Plus, you can connect to your family when they're out and about with features like location tracking, pick-up requests, and automatic check-ins when they reach particular places.

Best of all, your Verizon Family account can be used to manage all compatible devices on the same Verizon mobile account, like kids' phones. Add Verizon Family to your account, download, and get started today.