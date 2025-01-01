Play it safe and empower your kids
Monitor your kid’s activities anytime. Explore
new features like Family Map and Safe Walk.
Verizon Family
Monitor your kid’s activities anytime. Explore
new features like Family Map and Safe Walk.
GizmoHub
Control your child’s Gizmowearable and easily stay connected, even when apart. Get details
Hum
Get alerts about mechanical issues,24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection. Get details
Call Filter
Screen callers, block calls or texts,report numbers and prevent robocalls. Get details
Give kids room to roam without a smartphone. Gizmo watches let kids call and text caregivers and let you restrict outside apps.
Shop Gizmo watches
A smartphone can vastly expand a child’s world. Create firm boundaries and use parental controls to monitor how they use their device.
Shop phones
Plus, get the family free phones on any plan when you trade in any phone, any condition from Apple,
Google or Samsung with myPlan.
Give your family access to hit TV shows and amazing movies.
Help kids conquer homework with devices like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go.
Play together with hundreds of games, plus a new console, all for a low monthly price.
With Verizon Home Internet, you can
choose a plan with the speed and
features that work for
everyone in your
home.
Learn how to talk to your teenagers
about being safe while they go online.
From no-tech days to vacations, here
are 5 ways teens can try to adopt better
screen time habits.
Verizon Family is a service that serves as technology monitoring for parents. It features parenting technology that helps you manage kids' phones or Verizon connected Android™ tablet* usage.
From a single app**, you can filter content, pause the internet and supervise screen time. You can also monitor and limit texts, calls and purchases as well as web and app activity. And with Verizon Family Plus, you can connect to your family when they're out and about with features like location tracking, pick-up requests, and automatic check-ins when they reach particular places.
Best of all, your Verizon Family account can be used to manage all compatible devices on the same Verizon mobile account, like kids' phones. Add Verizon Family to your account, download, and get started today.
*iPads aren't currently supported. Tablets must have a line on your Verizon mobile account to be managed.
**Most features require that the Verizon Family Companion app is installed on the child's device.
The Gizmo Hub App allows you to keep track of Gizmo devices, even if kids are on the go. This technology monitoring for parents allows you to find and control the devices, call and message kids, check kids' locations, and more.
Hum by Verizon is a monthly subscription premium connected car service. It gives you the power to keep track of your car's health. When teens start to drive, this parenting technology is incredibly useful, with 24/7 roadside assistance, vehicle location, crash response, Number Share, and more to help keep them safe.
Yes, Call Filter from Verizon really blocks spam and unwanted calls to help keep the whole family safe. Users can automatically block and report unwanted calls, especially robocalls and control who can call your kids' phones. Upgraded versions offer additional safety features such as Caller Name ID, personal block lists, and more.