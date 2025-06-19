4G LTE Speeds vs. Your Home Network
If you’ve experienced the power of Verizon 5G or 4G LTE speeds on a mobile device, you know how fast they can be. The same capabilities are necessary for your home internet experience, too. Coverage, reliability and speed matter when you need to surf the web, stream movies, download files or work from home. That’s why Verizon uses its 4G LTE and 5G networks to reshape the way people work and play online at home, too. Here’s what that means.
Tapping the power of Verizon’s high-speed mobile networks
Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network can deliver transformational mobile speeds and capabilities on the nation’s most reliable 5G network,1 allowing you to download a movie in minutes or a song in seconds,2 experience console-quality gaming on the go3 and more. And with perks available through Verizon’s myPlan, you have the connectivity and entertainment you want without paying for more than you need.
Where Verizon 5G is unavailable, Verizon’s 4G LTE network can meet our daily web and entertainment needs— browsing the web, streaming music and watching high-definition (HD) videos.
Performance on the go is something we’ve come to rely on from our mobile connections. And Verizon’s cutting-edge mobile network technology can deliver the same for your home network.
What 4G LTE speed can do
4G LTE is the foundation for much of today’s wireless communication, and it can provide reliable home internet service as well. Verizon’s 4G LTE wireless broadband can provide average download speeds of 20 Mbps (megabits per second) and peak download speeds approaching 50 Mbps. Megabits per second are important for determining the streaming quality of movies, games, music and videos whether you’re at home or on a smartphone. For example, as download rates approach 5 Mbps, you’ll experience less buffering during HD streams.
4G LTE speed vs. 5G speed
While Verizon 4G LTE can support typical home and mobile connectivity needs, Verizon’s 5G network takes connectivity further—and faster. 5G Home Internet provides faster speeds at home with reliable Wi-Fi, 1080p HD streaming and increased upload speeds for more efficient file transfers.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet includes guaranteed pricing up to 5 years with no surprise price hikes—and any device connected to your Verizon 5G Home Internet Wi-Fi network will enjoy no data caps.5 And 5G Home Ultimate offers even faster speeds, ultra-HD 4K streaming and Whole-Home Wi-Fi.
Beyond the home, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network allows mobile gaming, entertainment and remote work with ultra-low lag so you can take your home experience on the go. And when you bundle your home internet and mobile plans through Verizon, you can keep more money each month on your internet bill and get a free perk on us6(up to $10/mo) with select home internet plans and credit for switching from your current internet service provider.7
Alternatives to 5G and 4G LTE at home
Verizon’s Fios—a 100% fiber-optic network—can deliver lightning-fast web and streaming experiences to all the connected devices in your home. Fios plans start at 300 Mbps and offer symmetrical (or nearly symmetrical) upload and download speeds. Check out the comparison chart for more information.
|
Fios
|
5G Home Ultimate
|
5G Home Plus
|
5G Home
|
LTE
|
Up to 2 Gbps download
Ultra-HD 4k streaming
Ideal for working from home
Ideal for gaming and streaming
Supports multiple connected devices with minimal lag
|
Up to 300 Mbps download
Ultra HD 4K Ideal for working from home
Good for gaming and streaming
Supports multiple connected devices with minimal lag
|
Up to 150 Mbps download
1080p HD video streaming
Good for working from home
Good for gaming and streaming
Supports multiple connected devices
|
Up to 100Mbps download
1080p HD video streaming
Good for working from home
Supports multiple connected devices
|
Up to 50 Mbps download
1080p HD video streaming
Best for homes with few connected devices
Have you ever experienced an internet outage during a key moment in your favorite series or during work? With Wi-Fi Backup from Verizon, you won’t have to. Wi-Fi Backup kicks in when your primary internet—no matter who your ISP is—goes out. Unlike a mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi Backup powers your entire home with Verizon’s reliable cellular network for up to seven days each month so you can continue working, streaming or gaming.
How does your current internet speed stack up? Test it now.
Level up your connectivity with Verizon.
Ready to take your home internet further? Check availability to learn what Verizon home internet options are available near you.
- Based on RootMetrics® State of 5G Report, United States, 2H 2024. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.
- 5G access requires a 5G-capable device in a 5G coverage area.
- Download speeds may vary depending upon network and coverage conditions, and content optimization for 5G Ultra Wideband.
- 5G Home/LTE Home Internet services provided through cellular network; speeds vary due to factors affecting cellular networks.
- Consumer data usage is subject to the usage restrictions set forth in Verizon's terms of service; visit: https://www.verizon.com/support/customer-agreement/
- Perk On Us Credit: Availability of each perk is subject to specific terms, and age requirements. Requires one paid perk on eligible Verizon mobile phone line or eligible Fios 2 Gig, Fios 1 Gig, 5G Home Ultimate, or LTE Home Plus plan. Up to $10/month credit will be applied to your Verizon mobile bill as long as one paid perk remains active on either account. Perk credit canceled if paid perk removed, mobile line or home internet plan canceled, or home internet moved to ineligible plan. Perk promotional offers are not eligible for the perk discount. Credit applied in 1-2 billing cycles.
- For new Verizon Home Internet customers who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF) within the last 4 months. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Documentation of the ETF for internet from your prior service provider must be provided w/in 90 days after Verizon Home internet installation/setup and offer will be fulfilled via bill credit, to your Verizon account, in the amount of the ETF up to $500. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. If we or you cancel your Verizon Home Internet service w/in 90 days after installation/setup, the ETF credit will be charged back to your final bill. Other terms apply.
