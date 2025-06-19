Want to do more online? Learn how Verizon’s network options can transform your internet connection at home or on the go. If you’ve experienced the power of Verizon 5G or 4G LTE speeds on a mobile device, you know how fast they can be. The same capabilities are necessary for your home internet experience, too. Coverage, reliability and speed matter when you need to surf the web, stream movies, download files or work from home. That’s why Verizon uses its 4G LTE and 5G networks to reshape the way people work and play online at home, too. Here’s what that means.

Tapping the power of Verizon’s high-speed mobile networks Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network can deliver transformational mobile speeds and capabilities on the nation’s most reliable 5G network,1 allowing you to download a movie in minutes or a song in seconds,2 experience console-quality gaming on the go3 and more. And with perks available through Verizon’s myPlan, you have the connectivity and entertainment you want without paying for more than you need. Where Verizon 5G is unavailable, Verizon’s 4G LTE network can meet our daily web and entertainment needs— browsing the web, streaming music and watching high-definition (HD) videos. Performance on the go is something we’ve come to rely on from our mobile connections. And Verizon’s cutting-edge mobile network technology can deliver the same for your home network.

What 4G LTE speed can do 4G LTE is the foundation for much of today’s wireless communication, and it can provide reliable home internet service as well. Verizon’s 4G LTE wireless broadband can provide average download speeds of 20 Mbps (megabits per second) and peak download speeds approaching 50 Mbps. Megabits per second are important for determining the streaming quality of movies, games, music and videos whether you’re at home or on a smartphone. For example, as download rates approach 5 Mbps, you’ll experience less buffering during HD streams.

4G LTE speed vs. 5G speed While Verizon 4G LTE can support typical home and mobile connectivity needs, Verizon’s 5G network takes connectivity further—and faster. 5G Home Internet provides faster speeds at home with reliable Wi-Fi, 1080p HD streaming and increased upload speeds for more efficient file transfers.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet includes guaranteed pricing up to 5 years with no surprise price hikes—and any device connected to your Verizon 5G Home Internet Wi-Fi network will enjoy no data caps.5 And 5G Home Ultimate offers even faster speeds, ultra-HD 4K streaming and Whole-Home Wi-Fi.

Beyond the home, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network allows mobile gaming, entertainment and remote work with ultra-low lag so you can take your home experience on the go. And when you bundle your home internet and mobile plans through Verizon, you can keep more money each month on your internet bill and get a free perk on us6(up to $10/mo) with select home internet plans and credit for switching from your current internet service provider.7

Alternatives to 5G and 4G LTE at home Verizon’s Fios—a 100% fiber-optic network—can deliver lightning-fast web and streaming experiences to all the connected devices in your home. Fios plans start at 300 Mbps and offer symmetrical (or nearly symmetrical) upload and download speeds. Check out the comparison chart for more information. Fios 5G Home Ultimate 5G Home Plus 5G Home LTE Up to 2 Gbps download Ultra-HD 4k streaming Ideal for working from home Ideal for gaming and streaming Supports multiple connected devices with minimal lag Up to 300 Mbps download Ultra HD 4K Ideal for working from home Good for gaming and streaming Supports multiple connected devices with minimal lag Up to 150 Mbps download

1080p HD video streaming Good for working from home Good for gaming and streaming Supports multiple connected devices Up to 100Mbps download 1080p HD video streaming Good for working from home Supports multiple connected devices Up to 50 Mbps download 1080p HD video streaming Best for homes with few connected devices Have you ever experienced an internet outage during a key moment in your favorite series or during work? With Wi-Fi Backup from Verizon, you won’t have to. Wi-Fi Backup kicks in when your primary internet—no matter who your ISP is—goes out. Unlike a mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi Backup powers your entire home with Verizon’s reliable cellular network for up to seven days each month so you can continue working, streaming or gaming.

How does your current internet speed stack up? Test it now.