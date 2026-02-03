It’s that time of year again– it’s time for the NFL’s top two teams of the season to face off in the world’s biggest football event, Super Bowl LX. If you’re wondering how you can watch this year’s Super Bowl LX, who’s performing for the halftime show, and how Verizon can help you keep up with all your favorite sports all year long, you’ve come to the right place.

Super Bowl LX is going to air live from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at 6:30 PM ET. Watch it live on NBC or Telemundo or stream it on Peacock, as well as the NFL app. This year’s match-up between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots sees both teams go head to head to take home the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Grammy award winning artist Bad Bunny will be the 2026 halftime performer.

Fun facts about past big games

According to Insider, there are lots of fun facts you might not know about the big games of years past, such as:

The Super Bowl is the second biggest eating day of the year for most Americans.

The first Super Bowl was played in 1967, and saw the Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs for the first-ever Super Bowl win.

Around 100 million people tune in to the Super Bowl every year.

Several NFL teams have never won the Super Bowl.

Most of the quarterbacks throughout Super Bowl history come from the same 11 colleges.

