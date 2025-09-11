Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts—with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode.1

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features double tap, a magical way to interact with Apple Watch, and Precision Finding2 to guide you to your iPhone. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display.