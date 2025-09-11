Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features double tap, a magical way to interact with Apple Watch, and Precision Finding2 to guide you to your iPhone. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display.
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 requires iPhone XS or later with iOS 17 or later.
- Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.
- Requires an iPhone and Apple Watch with second-generation Ultra Wideband chip.
- Learn more at apple.com/2030.
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a water resistance rating of 100 meters under ISO standard 22810 and may be used for high-speed water sports and recreational scuba diving (with compatible third-party app from the App Store) to 40 meters. Should not be used for diving below 40 meters. Water resistance is not a permanent condition and can diminish over time. For additional information, see support.apple.com/HT205000. Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also rated IP6X dust resistant.
- Wireless service plan required for cellular service. Contact your service provider for more details. Connection may vary based on network availability. Check apple.com/watch/cellular for participating wireless carriers and eligibility. See support.apple.com/HT207578 for additional setup instructions.
- International roaming coverage is determined by your carrier. Please check with your carrier for details. For a list of supported carriers, see apple.com/watch/cellular.
- A subscription is required for Oceanic+. Available on the App Store. Always follow diving protocols and dive with a companion and have a secondary device.
- The ECG app is available on Apple Watch Series 4 and later (excluding Apple Watch SE) and can generate an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. Intended for use by people 22 years old and over.
- Fall Detection updates are available on Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 8 and later.
- Emergency SOS requires a cellular connection or Wi-Fi Calling with an internet connection from your Apple Watch or nearby iPhone.
Design
Finishes
Titanium
depth
0.56 in.
Colors
Titanium
Height
1.73 in
Notable Materials
Titanium
Width
1.73 in.
Weight
2.16 oz.
Accessibility
Overall
Accessibility Shortcut, Siri
Auditory
Mono Audio, Left Right Balance, Headphone Notifications
Vision
VoiceOver, Zoom, Large Text
Mobility
Quick Actions, AssistiveTouch for Apple Watch, Apple Watch Mirroring
Network
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 4 - 802.11n
Battery
Usage Time
Up to 36 hours | Up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode
Battery
Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion
Charging Cable
USB-C magnetic fast charging cable
Performance
Processor
S9 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor
Operating System
Apple iOS
Display
Water Resistance
100 meters
Cycle Tracking
Cycle tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates
Screen
Always-On Retina LTPO2 OLED display
What's in the box
- Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Band
- Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable (1m)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 FAQs
Apple Watch 2 . Sep 2, 2025
Does the watch have wifi
Yes. The Apple Watch 2 is able to connect to Wi-Fi networks. -James
Dana . Aug 30, 2025
Can I use my bands from my series 5 watch with the ultra 2?
The same mm size is interchangeable. -Melissa
Hook . Aug 28, 2025
Does it have a camera
No, Apple Watches do not have cameras. ~Peter
Tonio . Aug 26, 2025
Can you face time on the watch the ultra 2 ?
Yes, you can make FaceTime audio calls on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but you cannot make video calls because the device lacks a built-in camera. To initiate an audio call, open the Messages or Phone app on your watch, select a contact, and choose the FaceTime Audio option. -Sarge
What is the monthly fee . Aug 24, 2025
What is the total additional fee for the watch, not including the price if the watch?
Please visit vzw.com/plans to view watch plans or vzw.com/contactus for quotes. -Jazzy
Bree . Aug 22, 2025
Does this watch come with a camera built in ?
No the Apple Watch, does not have a camera built in. ~Ivone
Apple Watch Ultra . Aug 18, 2025
The cellular Ultra watch has its own assigned number I guess? What happens when watch and iPhone are paired and someone calls phone but all you have is the watch with you?
If you are using Number Share on your watch, any calls that come to the iPhone will ring on the paired watch if you don't have your phone with you. -Joe
Kevin . Aug 10, 2025
Does the watch have an accurate altimeter? Can I see what elevation I'm at? Do other models of the apple watch include an altimeter reading?
Yes it does have an altimeter, specifically an always-on barometric altimeter. It also includes a high-g accelerometer, high dynamic range gyroscope, and ambient light sensor. The altimeter helps track elevation changes and provides real-time elevation readings.
Terry . Aug 7, 2025
Can I connect it to my iPhone 16 plus
Thank you for your inquiry! Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be connected to an iPhone 16 Plus. For a successful connection, ensure both devices meet the necessary software requirements: the Apple Watch Ultra 2 should be running watchOS 11 (or later), and the iPhone 16 Plus should be running iOS 18 (or later).
Nicholas . Aug 1, 2025
What size is the watch
The size for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are Height: 49mm Width: 44mm Depth: 14.4mm 410 by 502 pixels 1185 sq mm display area Weight (natural): 61.4 grams Weight (black): 61.8 grams Fits 130–210mm wrists -Sarge
