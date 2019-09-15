Hard work is how we got here.
All these awards are real proof that we built a network that really works for you.
Nielsen
#1 in video quality, video rebuffering and video composite score.
Based on Nielsen overall Video Network Scores using data collected nationally between July 2019 and June 2020.
J.D. Power
More Wireless Network Quality Awards than any other provider, 25 times in a row.
Verizon received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 25th time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2020 Volume 1 and 2 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers’ satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
RootMetrics
#1 overall network performance in the U.S.
America's best network based on rankings from the RootMetrics® US National RootScore® Report: 1H 2020. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.
Opensignal
#1 in 4G availability, 4G
coverage experience and
video experience.
Opensignal Awards – USA: Mobile Network Experience Report July 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16 – June 13, 2020 © 2020 Opensignal Limited.
Our 4G LTE covers
327
million people
That’s more than
2.68
million square miles
And over
99%
of the US population
Based on 9.15.2019 U.S. Census population data.
Our 5G will
change
everything.
With ultra-fast speeds, ultra-low latency and massive capacity, the network more people rely on is building the most powerful 5G experience for America.