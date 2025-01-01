Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
What makes Verizon Fios better than cable?

Unlike most cable providers, Fios is built on a 100% fiber-optic network with fast, reliable internet plus TV streaming services and on demand movies.

Verizon Fios vs. Cable TV

Verizon Fios

Comcast Xfinity

Charter Spectrum

100% Fiber-optic network
Yes
Upload speeds nearly as fast as download speeds
Yes
No
No
Low Internet Pricing
Verizon's Best Value Guarantee includes at least a 3-year price lock guarantee for new and existing customers. Verizon also offers all-in pricing with no surprise price hikes, equipment charges or hidden fees.
Promo rates expire after 1-5 years, standard rates higher than Verizon.
Promo prices expire after 1-3 years, standard rates higher than Verizon and charge extra for router.
Whole-Home Wifi extender
​Included with a 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan
Mobile + Home discounts that don't expire
​Yes
5-year price guarantee
Included with a 1 Gig and 2 Gig plan
Things are different with Fios.

100% fiber optic, 100% phenomenal.

Check availability