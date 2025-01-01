What makes Verizon Fios better than cable?
Unlike most cable providers, Fios is built on a 100% fiber-optic network with fast, reliable internet plus TV streaming services and on demand movies.
Beyond just TV
Fios TV offers premium channels plus the ability to bundle with streaming packages, screaming fast internet and phone service.
Your favorite TV channels
From Fox to CNN, HBO to Starz, Fios TV has your favorite cable channels.
Online TV services
Get 100% digital quality on every channel. Plus, unlike some cable or satellite services, Fios TV doesn't charge additional sports network or broadcast fees.
Get live online TV
Subscribe to YouTube TV for live TV streaming with over 70 channels including local news.
Movie and streaming packages
Get more movies, shows, sports and more. Check out our entertainment and streaming packages from Disney+ to Hulu.
Sports packages galore
Fios TV offers subscriptions to the best sports packages - ESPN, NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL Redzone & more.
|
Verizon Fios
|
Comcast Xfinity
|
Charter Spectrum
|
100% Fiber-optic network
|
100% Fiber-optic network
Yes
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Upload speeds nearly as fast as download speeds
|
Upload speeds nearly as fast as download speeds
Yes
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Low Internet Pricing
|
Low Internet Pricing
Verizon's Best Value Guarantee includes at least a 3-year price lock guarantee for new and existing customers. Verizon also offers all-in pricing with no surprise price hikes, equipment charges or hidden fees.
|
Promo rates expire after 1-5 years, standard rates higher than Verizon.
|
Promo prices expire after 1-3 years, standard rates higher than Verizon and charge extra for router.
|
Whole-Home Wifi extender
|
Whole-Home Wifi extender
Included with a 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan
|
Empty
|
Empty
|
Mobile + Home discounts that don't expire
|
Mobile + Home discounts that don't expire
Yes
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
5-year price guarantee
|
5-year price guarantee
Included with a 1 Gig and 2 Gig plan
|
No
|
No