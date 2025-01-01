Verizon Fios vs. Spectrum
Unlike Spectrum’s cable network, the fast internet of Verizon Fios runs on a 100% fiber optic network.
Fios upload speeds vs. Spectrum
Fios upload speeds are fast, so you can present and video call with ease.
Get up to 880 Mbps vs. 35 Mbps
Fios 1 Gig’s max upload speeds blast past what you get from the competition.
Get up to 500 Mbps vs. 100 Mbps
Fios 500 Mbps internet actually gives you 500 Mbps upload speeds.
Here's why you'll love Fios
3-year price lock guarantee
New and existing
customers
All-in
pricing
No hidden fees,
equipment
charges, or data
caps
Most ways
to save
Save 40% on top streaming with Verizon perks
Save $15/month when you bundle mobile and home
|
Verizon Fios
|
Charter Spectrum
|
100% Fiber-optic network
|
100% Fiber-optic network
Yes
|
Empty
|
Up to 880 Mbps upload speeds
|
Up to 880 Mbps upload speeds
Included with a 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan
|
Empty
|
Wi-Fi 6 router rental included
|
Wi-Fi 6 router rental included
Yes
|
Empty
|
Whole-Home Wifi extender
|
Whole-Home Wifi extender
Included with a 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan
|
Empty
|
Mobile + Home discounts that don't expire
|
Mobile + Home discounts that don't expire
Yes
|
Empty
|
5-year price guarantee
|
5-year price guarantee
Included with a 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan
|
Empty