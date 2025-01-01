Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Verizon Fios vs. Spectrum

Unlike Spectrum’s cable network, the fast internet of Verizon Fios runs on a 100% fiber optic network.

Don't settle for slower cable upload speeds

Here's why you'll love Fios

3-year price lock guarantee

Verizon Fios vs. Charter Spectrum

Verizon Fios

Charter Spectrum

100% Fiber-optic network
100% Fiber-optic network
Yes
Up to 880 Mbps upload speeds
Up to 880 Mbps upload speeds
Included with a 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan
Wi-Fi 6 router rental included
Wi-Fi 6 router rental included
Yes
Whole-Home Wifi extender
Whole-Home Wifi extender
Included with a 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan
Mobile + Home discounts that don't expire
Mobile + Home discounts that don't expire
Yes
5-year price guarantee
5-year price guarantee
Included with a 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan
Things are different with Fios.

100% fiber optic, 100% phenomenal.

