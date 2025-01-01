Verizon Fios vs. Xfinity

Faster upload speeds
Fios upload speeds are fast, so you can present and video call with ease.
Get up to 880 Mbps vs. 100 Mbps
Fios 1 Gig’s max upload speeds blast past what you get from the competition.
Get up to 500 Mbps vs. 100 Mbps
Fios 500 Mbps internet actually gives you 500 Mbps upload speeds.
Verizon Fios
Xfinity (Comcast)
100% Fiber-optic network
100% Fiber-optic network
Yes
Upload speeds nearly as fast as download speeds
Upload speeds nearly as fast as download speeds
Yes
Low Internet Pricing
Low Internet Pricing
Verizon's Best Value Guarantee includes at least a 3-year price lock guarantee for new and existing customers. Verizon also offers all-in pricing with no surprise price hikes, equipment charges or hidden fees.
Promo rates expire after 1-5 years, standard rates higher than Verizon.
Mobile + Home discounts that don't expire
Mobile + Home discounts that don't expire
Yes
5-year price guarantee
5-year price guarantee
Included with a 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan.
Only applies to new home internet, not mobile. Price increases after five years.
Here's why you'll love Fios
3-year price lock guarantee
New and existing
customers
All-in
pricing
No hidden fees,
equipment
charges, or data
caps
Most ways
to save
Save 40% on top streaming with Verizon perks
Save $15/month when you bundle mobile and home
The latest internet package deals. Bundle and save.
Combine Fios Internet and TV. Only pay for what you need and easily customize your plans.