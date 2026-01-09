The number of home invasions continue to decline year over year, in part due to more home owners adopting smart home systems to secure their homes. Increasingly, home owners are choosing smart home security systems that use a network of interconnected devices that can include cameras, doorbells, smart locks and smart home security alarms to deter would-be burglars. As more of our everyday devices become internet enabled, the definition of “smart home security” should expand to include protection from hackers who might try to access sensitive data shared by devices like digital personal assistants, computers, smartphones and other Wi-Fi connected devices. Here’s what you need to know when it comes to smart home security measures that can protect your home and connected devices.

Smart home security and the Internet of Things The Internet of Things (IoT) makes it possible for smart home security devices like doorbell cameras and digital security locks, as well as essential household items like refrigerators, thermostats and televisions to connect to the internet to read and share data. A popular example is a smart refrigerator that can take note of the items in your fridge and relay the information to you, making grocery shopping easier and more efficient. Other categories of smart home gadgets and connected devices include: Smart thermostats that allow you to control your HVAC system from anywhere using your phone

Smart home devices like light sensors, plugs, vacuums and switches

Smart home platforms like Apple Home

Digital personal assistants, such as Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant

Smart TVs and streaming devices (including Stream TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Apple TV) that make it easy to enjoy movies, sports and your favorite TV shows

Internet-enabled gaming systems and peripherals

Smart watches, fitness trackers and other health and wellness devices like connected thermometers, glucose monitors and inhalers Smart home technology only works when powered on and connected to the internet. Network interruptions can create security risks and cause product malfunctions, so it’s critical to have a strong and reliable internet connection. It’s equally important to prioritize the cybersecurity of all of your connected devices against possible hackers.

15 smart home security practices Each smart home device comes with specific instructions related to data security. Here are some common best practices to keep your smart home devices and personal information safe and secure. Connect your smart home devices to a trusted home internet provider. Create a password that is strong and unique, yet easy to remember, for each IoT device, and change it often. Always research applications before you download them to your smart home device. Periodically change the “wake word” that is used to activate/wake up your IoT device. Update device firmware and software for the latest security features. Pay attention to who/what your devices are connected to. If you can’t identify a connection, remove it immediately. Avoid keeping personal and financial data on your devices, except when necessary. Review all security policies and settings and only agree to those that you’re comfortable with. Wipe critical data and personal information from devices before selling them or leaving them unattended for long periods of time. Enable speech recognition so your devices only respond to your voice. Disable the ability to buy items using voice commands. Turn off or cover device cameras and microphones when not in use. (This doesn’t include smart home security cameras that monitor your home and property.) Replace old routers with the latest technology to improve security, increase internet speeds and get better Wi-Fi coverage. Use at least two different factors for your device authentication. Consider adding a separate network for IoT devices so you can isolate them from your computers and smartphones. In addition to these best practices for protecting your IoT devices, you can add another layer of coverage with a service like Verizon Digital Secure Home, a free security feature that offers protection from online threats for devices connected to your home network, as well as monthly vulnerability reports. (There’s also Verizon Digital Secure Home Plus, a paid option that offers even more protection.) And of course, you can also protect physical assets by building a robust smart home security system that deters burglars. Internet-enabled smart home security cameras, smart doorbells, smart home alarms and digital security locks make it easy to keep an eye on things, even when you’re away from home.