Verizon 5G Home has no annual contracts or equipment fees, offering a plug-and-play setup that's quick, easy and convenient. With Xfinity, there's a monthly equipment fee of $15 per month for its modem/router.

Verizon has a price guarantee, which varies depending on the internet plan. For new Verizon Home Internet ("VHI") households who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 90 days. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk or any other third-party services.

Installing Verizon 5G Home yourself? It just takes just minutes to do. If you prefer, you can choose to have Verizon visit your home and set it up for you for $99.