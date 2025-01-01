Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Mobile
Home Internet

Choose your cart:

Choose your cart:

Get our best deals on phones, tablets, home internet and more. | Shop
end of navigation menu

Boston Home Internet

Verizon Fios provides 100% fiber optic internet for lightning fast internet.

Check availability
Boston Home Internet

3-year price lock guarantee

New and existing
customers

All-in
pricing

No hidden fees,
equipment
charges, or data
caps

Most ways
to save

Save 40% on top streaming with Verizon perks

Save $15/month when you bundle mobile and home

Which internet service provider is right for your home?

Verizon Fios vs. Xfinity (Comcast)

Verizon Fios

Xfinity (Comcast)

100% Fiber-optic network
100% Fiber-optic network
Yes
Empty
Upload speeds nearly as fast as download speeds
Upload speeds nearly as fast as download speeds
Yes
Empty
Low Internet Pricing
Low Internet Pricing
Verizon's Best Value Guarantee includes at least a 3-year price lock guarantee for new and existing customers. Verizon also offers all-in pricing with no surprise price hikes, equipment charges or hidden fees.
Promo rates expire after 1-5 years, standard rates higher than Verizon.
Mobile + Home discounts that don't expire
Mobile + Home discounts that don't expire
Yes
Empty
5-year price guarantee
5-year price guarantee
Included with a 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan.
Only applies to new home internet, not mobile. Price increases after five years.

Verizon Internet Services Available Near You

See if your address in Southborough, Needham, Northborough, Belmont, Brookline, Wellesley, Shrewsbury, or Newton is eligible.

Check availability