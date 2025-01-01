5G Home Internet in Las Vegas
What speeds does Verizon's 5G Home Internet have?
5G Home Internet speeds vary by address. In many locations we offer three speed tiers:
5G Home: Up to 100 Mbps download speeds (typical speeds of 25-85 Mbps), with unlimited data and 1080p HD video streaming included.
5G Home Plus: Up to 150 Mbps download speeds (typical speeds of 50-100 Mbps), with unlimited premium data and 1080p HD video streaming included.
5G Home Ultimate: Up to 300 Mbps download speeds (typical speeds of 85 - 250 Mbps). This premiere plan also includes unlimited premium data, Ultra HD 4K streaming, Whole-Home Wi-Fi (one Wi-Fi Extender) as well as a free router upgrade after three years.
All plans include a free router rentals, free professional setup (for a limited time), and a competitive multi-year price guarantee, depending on plan.
Get started with Verizon 5G Home Internet plan by checking availability in your area.
How to cancel T-Mobile internet service
You can cancel T-Mobile's internet service by calling 1-877-746-0909. Find out what Verizon internet options are available in your area.
How much is T-Mobile internet?
T-Mobile currently advertises internet service starting at $50/month with Auto Pay. Verizon Home Internet starts at just $35/month with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans. Plus, our promotions and deals change often – keep checking back to see if you're eligible.
What is a price guarantee?
No one likes bill surprises. Verizon's 5G Home monthly prices are not short-term promotional rates that automatically creep up after a few months. To give you even more peace of mind, we guarantee that your monthly 5G Home internet price won't change for the length of the guarantee, depending on plan. And, with no annual contracts, you're in control.
What happens after the guarantee ends?
No surprises here either. Once your guarantee period is over, you'll be provided advance notice of pricing changes, if any. What's more, Verizon offers competitive pricing with discounts, so keep checking back for current offers and promotions.