Which internet service provider is right for your home?
Why should I switch to Verizon Home Internet from AT&T?
Verizon has internet options to fit every household's need. For those in New England & the Mid-Atlantic, Fios Home Internet (fiber optic internet) is widely available in metro and suburban areas. 5G Home Internet is now in more and more cities around the country. And since LTE Home Internet uses the wireless 4G LTE network to deliver home broadband internet service, it is available in most parts of the country, even in areas where Fios and 5G Home Internet are not. Regardless of location, speed, or wi-fi needs, Verizon has a plan that's right for you.
Verizon also has great deals and discounts for new and existing customers, including a competitive multi-year price guarantee and router rentals included on all internet plans. Already a post-paid Verizon mobile customer? Bundle mobile + home to save even more.
What speeds does Verizon's 5G Home Internet have?
5G Home Internet offers three speed tiers:
5G Home: Up to 100 Mbps download speeds (typical speeds of 25-85 Mbps), with unlimited data and 1080p HD video streaming included.
5G Home Plus: Up to 150 Mbps download speeds (typical speeds of 50-100 Mbps), with unlimited premium data and 1080p HD video streaming included.
5G Home Ultimate: Up to 300 Mbps download speeds (typical speeds of 85 - 250 Mbps). This premiere plan also includes unlimited premium data, Ultra HD 4K streaming, Whole-Home Wifi (one router extender) as well as a free router upgrade after three years.
All plans include a free router rentals, free professional setup (when available), and a competitive multi-year price guarantee.
Get started with Verizon 5G Home Internet plan by checking availability in your area.
How to cancel AT&T internet service
You can cancel AT&T internet service by calling (800) 288-2020. And hey, don't forget to check out the latest promotions for switching to Verizon.
If I'm comparing AT&T service to Verizon, how do I know what internet service is available in my area?
To learn more about what Verizon Home Internet service is available in your area you can check your availability here.