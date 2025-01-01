5G Home Internet in Salt Lake City
|
Verizon 5G Home
|
Comcast (Xfinity)
|
Free router ongoing with all internet tiers
|
Free router ongoing with all internet tiers
Yes
|
No
|
Requires cable connectivity from home to internet
|
Requires cable connectivity from home to internet
No
|
Yes
|
Permanent Discount on Home Internet + Mobile bundles
|
Permanent Discount on Home Internet + Mobile bundles
Yes
|
No
Verizon Home Internet vs. Xfinity
Which internet service provider is right for your home?
Which internet provider is better for your home: Verizon vs. Xfinity internet.
When it comes to choosing the best internet provider for your household, there are a number of factors to consider. There's speed, pricing and customer service, to name a few. Verizon's 5G Home Internet option is a top-tier service that comes at affordable prices.
Which internet provider is more affordable: Verizon vs. Xfinity internet.
Verizon 5G Home Internet is priced competitively and can be bundled with Verizon mobile service for even more savings every month.
Availability varies by location. Enter your address to see what's available to you, as well as our current promotions & deals.
Where is Verizon 5G Home Internet available?
Verizon 5G Home Internet is available in most states. To find out if 5G Home Internet is available near you or in your area, enter your zip code here.
What are some top features between Xfinity vs. Verizon 5G Home Internet?
Verizon 5G Home has no annual contracts or equipment fees, offering a plug-and-play setup that's quick, easy and convenient. With Xfinity, there's a monthly equipment fee of $15 per month for its modem/router.
Verizon has a price guarantee, which varies depending on the internet plan. For new Verizon Home Internet ("VHI") households who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 90 days. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk or any other third-party services.
Installing Verizon 5G Home yourself? It just takes just minutes to do. If you prefer, you can choose to have Verizon visit your home and set it up for you for $99.
What are some main differences between Verizon 5G Home Internet and Xfinity?
When it comes to Verizon 5G Home Internet vs. Xfinity home internet, Xfinity uses a wired connection to your home while Verizon 5G Home Internet connects to the internet using Verizon's high-performing 5G Ultra Wideband network. Other than plugging your router into an electrical outlet, there aren't any messy wires. You can set it up yourself. And the fee for the Verizon Internet Gateway? Nada.