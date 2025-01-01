5G Home Internet speeds vary by address. In many locations we offer three speed tiers:

5G Home: Up to 100 Mbps download speeds (typical speeds of 25-85 Mbps), with unlimited data and 1080p HD video streaming included.

5G Home Plus: Up to 150 Mbps download speeds (typical speeds of 50-100 Mbps), with unlimited premium data and 1080p HD video streaming included.

5G Home Ultimate: Up to 300 Mbps download speeds (typical speeds of 85 - 250 Mbps). This premiere plan also includes unlimited premium data, Ultra HD 4K streaming, Whole-Home Wi-Fi (one Wi-Fi Extender) as well as a free router upgrade after three years.

All plans include a free router rentals, free professional setup (for a limited time), and a competitive multi-year price guarantee, depending on plan.

Get started with Verizon 5G Home Internet plan by checking availability in your area.