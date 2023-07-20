With all the innovations in smart home devices (and there are plenty of them), creating an amazing home entertainment experience is easier than ever. Read on to see the devices you must have.

Designing a smart home theater, decked out with everything from the latest streaming devices to soundbars, lets you combine all the excitement of a 5-star cinematic experience with the ultimate control.

What makes a home theater so "smart"? A smart device wirelessly connects to the internet, giving you control through your voice or an app. You can easily manage common tasks like turning devices on or off, adjusting the volume, changing what you're watching or listening to, and more. By decking out your home theater with smart devices, you'll find yourself enjoying your entertainment even more. So what's out there that you can add to your theater? We've found a few ideas that'll grab your attention.

Smart TVs. Pure genius. At the center of your entertainment center is probably a TV. Smart TVs often come with built-in wireless connectivity and a suite of apps that let you stream shows, listen to music, watch videos and even go online. So it's easy to enjoy your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Spotify, and more. You can also turn many TVs into smart TVs by using the latest smart TV streaming technology. Amazon Fire TV Stick, for example, connects directly to many TVs and uses your home internet connection to let you download your favorite streaming apps right on your television. It also uses Alexa for an easy-to-navigate voice-controlled experience. Alternatively, Apple TV 4K gives you access to Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness subscriptions right from your TV. If you're looking for an easy way to shop, manage and save on all those subscriptions you love right from one place, be sure to check out Verizon's +play, where your next binge-worthy programming awaits. You can also turn your TV smart by streaming from your smartphone to it. If your smartphone and TV come from the same manufacturer, they may include apps that allow you to connect them or to mirror your mobile device screen directly on the TV. You can also use Google Chromecast with Google TV, for example, lets you stream from your phone without needing a connection.

Stream TV. Get your couch ready. Speaking of streaming devices, Verizon offers one that'll turn any night hanging out into a night of diving in. With Verizon Stream TV, you'll be glued to the couch as you stream your favorite movies, shows and games. Stream TV lets you discover, organize and watch your favorite content in 4K Ultra High Definition¹. You'll get crisp images, rich colors and amazing details. Plus, you'll love its enhanced audio thanks to Verizon Adaptive Sound. The best part is that it connects right to your television and integrates with Chromecast and Google Assistant, offering an easy way to navigate and control with your voice. Plus you can stream pictures, music or content right from your phone. Just minutes after installation, you'll be up and watching.

Smart speakers. Amazing sound. Another great addition to your home entertainment center is a smart speaker. Not only do they provide high quality sound, you can turn them on or off or control the volume, just by using your voice or an app. There are many types of smart speakers to choose from, including JBL, Belkin and others.

Soundbars. Audio you've got to experience. If you want to kick your home entertainment system up a notch and feel completely immersed in the excitement, consider adding a soundbar to your setup. A soundbar brings the audio directly to you. You can get theater-quality sound without additional speakers or wires, or you can combine it with traditional surround-sound speakers to truly feel like you're part of what you're watching. A smart soundbar combines the benefits of great audio quality with the voice control of a smart speaker. And good news: setting one up is easy. Just connect one side of the HDMI cable to your TV and the other side to the out port of your soundbar, and let your ears be happy.

Streaming device + Soundbar = Awesomeness Imagine if you could enjoy the convenience of streaming technology and the power of a soundbar all in one device. Verizon Stream TV Soundbar and Verizon Stream TV Soundbar Pro combine a top quality streaming device with a soundbar, so you'll feel like the theater is your living room. They both offer immersive Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound tuned by Bang & Olufsen and built-in 4K Ultra HD1 streaming, making your viewing experience truly epic.