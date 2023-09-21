Streaming services have made some serious advances over the past few years, creating new ways to discover and enjoy content. Not only do services like Disney+, discovery+, HBO Max and Paramount+ offer more flexibility in what you can watch, whether it's jumping from a favorite celebrity reality show to a serious documentary about climate change, they also give viewers more power to choose when and how to watch what they want.

Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads): For those who love streaming the latest hits. With the Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads) bundle you can stream a wide variety of content on both streaming services, including award-winning TV shows, movies, family favorites and more.

AMC+ streaming: Groundbreaking series and exclusive films AMC+ offers entertainment with full access to Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. You'll also be able to watch live TV channels, including AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV. Get early access to new original series from The Walking Dead Universe and Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, with "Interview with the Vampire" and "Mayfair Witches." Or you can tune into award-winning series such as "Mad Men," "Dark Winds," "Lucky Hank," "Happy Valley," "Orphan Black" and "Portlandia." That's thousands of hours of incredible content, on demand, all in one place.

Disney Bundle streaming: Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ together The Disney Bundle offers something for everyone in the family to stream. You'll get Disney+ (No Ads), the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. Hulu (With Ads) lets you catch groundbreaking original series, a huge library of classics, award-winning shows and movies, and the latest episodes from ABC, FX and Freeform. And for the sports fans in your streaming family, there's ESPN+ (With Ads), giving you the chance to stream thousands of live events, access to the complete award-winning 30 for 30 library, and exclusive originals from stars like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Netflix streaming: Where royalty, murder and sci-fi meet Netflix brings us many stay-home and binge-worthy favorites including "Stranger Things," "Wednesday," "Bridgerton" and many more. Catch a wide variety of award-winning TV shows, movies, anime, documentaries, and play games. A Netflix membership is a month-to-month subscription that begins at signup.

Discovery+ streaming: Improve your kitchen and solve a crime, all in a day's work With discovery+ you'll find originals from lifestyle and true crime to home improvement, food, adventure and more. Make home-style favorite dishes with Joanna Gaines and Magnolia Table, then switch gears into crime solving on "American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda." Get the greatest real-life entertainment from your favorite people and TV brands— including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel plus exclusive originals—all in one place.

HBO Max streaming: Where the worlds of Harry Potter, the DC Universe and HBO combine With HBO® Originals like Succession, The Sopranos and Game of Thrones, HBO Max brings together all the iconic programming from HBO with favorites from HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, Magnolia Network and more. Plus, hit movies, original series, and fan-favorite genres like true crime, reality, food and comedy. Max has something for every mood and every member of the family.

Paramount+ streaming: It's called A Mountain of Entertainment™ for a reason With Paramount+ on Verizon +play, you can watch over 45,000 episodes and movies, hit original series and live sports—plus, Paramount+ now includes SHOWTIME®. This streaming service has something for everyone, including hit originals like "Special Ops: Lioness," family favorites on Nickelodeon, the Star Trek universe for sci-fi fans, SHOWTIME originals like "Yellowjackets" on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, and shows from BET, Comedy Central and MTV, including "RuPaul's Drag Race" and more.

YouTube & YouTube TV streaming: Like taking all your favorite shows everywhere YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live TV from major broadcast and popular cable networks over your internet connection. You can stream live and local sports, news, shows from 100+ channels including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, HGTV, TNT and more. It's almost too much to name here but trust us, with this service you get a lot from local and regional programming to premium add-on networks, also available for an additional monthly charge, including Fox Soccer Plus, HBO Max, STARZ and more. Plus, you get unlimited DVR space and six accounts per household, so share with your family members or roommates.