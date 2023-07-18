How to take control of data and perks with myPlan

Picking the mobile phone plan thats right for you is key to communicating with the people you love and enjoying modern life. Verizon understands how important a good plan can be, and weve always prioritized building plans with you in mind. In the past, however, even our best plans included features you might not have used or only had limited options for available data. So now, with myPlan, you have the power to create the plan that works for you. You choose exactly what you want and only pay for what you need. Youre in charge, because this is your Verizon.

Our previous plans: chock full of choices

Verizon has spent years developing a strong, reliable network that extends across the country. To access that network, weve historically offered a variety of different Unlimited mobile plans that combined exciting perks, additional value and savings through great deals, and bundled services from our partners. Some of these plans were focused on giving you great access to entertainment. Others were made expressly for iPhone users.

Verizon 5G Start: beginning with the basics.

The Verizon 5G Start plan offered customers a monthly Unlimited mobile phone plan. Customers received unlimited data, and certain perks like Disney+, Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass for 6 months.

Verizon One Unlimited: Apple One for all

Verizon also offered the One Unlimited for iPhone. This monthly mobile phone plan included Apple One at no extra cost, with a variety of Apple services including Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade. Along with Apple One, One Unlimited for iPhone offered Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband and Unlimited premium network access.

Verizon Mix and Match Unlimited

Many families looking for a shared network that would allow them to choose what was right for them while saving opted for a Verizon Mix and Match Unlimited plan. This package included access to Verizons 5G Ultra Wideband network, 50 GB of premium network access and 25 GB of premium Mobile Hotspot data, helping them stay connected even longer on the go.

Verizon 5G Play More: Are you not entertained?

For all your entertainment needs, Verizon offered the Verizon 5G Play More plan. In addition to 50 GB premium network access, then unlimited data—50 GB of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE premium data each month—customers also had Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass for as long as they had the plan. Customers also received access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Verizon 5G Do More: Road warriors welcome

The Verizon 5G Do More plan helped customers stay mobile, even around the world. This Unlimited plan offered 25 GB premium Mobile Hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data. It also allowed customers to earn 1 TravelPass day each month. TravelPass provides unlimited talk, text and data in more than 185 countries, so those who travel could stay connected.

Verizon 5G Get More: More means more

While every Verizon plan offered outstanding perks, the Verizon 5G Get more plan was fully loaded, plus music. Customers also had Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, 1 day of TravelPass each month, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ included, Apple Music and 600 GB of Verizon Cloud storage. This plan really allowed customers to unleash the power of the network and discover how much they could do with their phones.