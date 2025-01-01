Signal boosters are devices that amplify wireless signals to extend coverage. When properly installed, signal boosters can help consumers, wireless service providers, and public safety first responders by extending cell phone coverage to areas that would otherwise have weak signals such as tunnels, subways, inside buildings, and in rural areas. Although signal boosters can improve cell phone coverage, malfunctioning, poorly designed, or improperly installed signal boosters can interfere with wireless networks and cause interference to a range of calls, including emergency and 911 calls.

On February 20, 2013, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted new rules governing the design and operation of consumer signal boosters, which are boosters designed to improve coverage in vehicles, homes and small offices.

The new FCC requirements for customers that own and operate a consumer signal booster include:

Obtain carrier approval prior to operating a signal booster Register the booster with their service provider

By registering their booster the customer meets both of these requirements.

Note: After March 1, 2014, all consumer boosters sold in the United States will be required to meet new network protection standards intended to reduce the likelihood that consumer boosters will interfere with wireless networks and devices.