Consumer SIGNAL BOOSTER
Signal boosters are devices that amplify wireless signals to extend coverage. When properly installed, signal boosters can help consumers, wireless service providers, and public safety first responders by extending cell phone coverage to areas that would otherwise have weak signals such as tunnels, subways, inside buildings, and in rural areas. Although signal boosters can improve cell phone coverage, malfunctioning, poorly designed, or improperly installed signal boosters can interfere with wireless networks and cause interference to a range of calls, including emergency and 911 calls.
On February 20, 2013, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted new rules governing the design and operation of consumer signal boosters, which are boosters designed to improve coverage in vehicles, homes and small offices.
The new FCC requirements for customers that own and operate a consumer signal booster include:
- Obtain carrier approval prior to operating a signal booster
- Register the booster with their service provider
By registering their booster the customer meets both of these requirements.
Note: After March 1, 2014, all consumer boosters sold in the United States will be required to meet new network protection standards intended to reduce the likelihood that consumer boosters will interfere with wireless networks and devices.
Verizon previously gave approval for its customers to operate any consumer signal booster that met the new network protection standards. Customers can identify these boosters by viewing the label on the device and on the device packaging as a "consumer device". The package will also contain notification to purchasers of the registration and other requirements (boosters that do not meet the new network protection standards will not have this labeling). Verizon also tentatively approves the use of consumer signal boosters currently in operation that do not meet the new network protection standards. This approval is provided only for the boosters not causing interference and will be revoked if the particular booster or booster model is found to cause interference issues. To help avoid possible interference issues, however, Verizon recommends that customers who need signal boosters replace existing boosters as soon as possible with consumer signal boosters that meet the new network protection standards.
Registering your consumer signal booster with Verizon Wireless is simple and easy. This will ensure your compliance with the new FCC rules and will assist Verizon to resolve any interference issues that might arise in commercial or public safety networks. Registering your Boosters will help Verizon maintain our network reliability and continue to provide you the best, most reliable network.
Consumer Signal Booster FAQs
Top Device Questions
I purchased a Network Extender at a Verizon store. Do I have to register it here?
No. A Network Extender is not the same as a Signal Booster and does not require registration.
I already have a signal booster. Do I need to do anything?
Yes. Verizon would like for you to register your existing signal booster here online.
Will it cost me anything to register my booster?
No. There is no fee to register or use a signal Booster.
I operate more than one booster. Do I have to register each one?
Yes. When you login to register one booster you will be prompted at the end to register any other booster you operate. Each booster should be registered at the location it will be used. For mobile boosters in a car, RV or boat use the address where the vehicle will be stored or parked like the home address or marina in the case of a boat.
I stopped using my booster. Do I have to notify Verizon?
Yes. When you login to My Verizon you will have the option to view and delete any boosters to cease to operate.
I moved my booster to a different location. Do I have to notify Verizon?
Yes. When you login to My Verizon you will have the option to view and update any information for the boosters you operate. This includes the location.
I would like to buy a signal booster today, what should I do?
Signal boosters with additional safeguards that meet the new rules are not available for sale yet. We expect new signal boosters will be available by the end of the 2013. Verizon will authorize the use of these new signal boosters. We recommend waiting until the new signal boosters are available for purchase. New signal boosters will have this label:
It is possible that the warning label looks different than the sample label below. However, the warning label must include the same information.
This is a CONSUMER device.
BEFORE USE, you MUST REGISTER THIS DEVICE with your wireless provider and have your provider's consent. Most wireless providers consent to use of signal boosters. Some providers may not consent to the use of this device on their network. If you are unsure, contact your provider.
You MUST operate this device with approved antennas and cables as specified by the manufacturer. Antennas MUST be installed at least 20 cm (8 inches) from any person.
You MUST cease operating this device immediately if requested by the FCC or a licensed wireless service provider.
WARNING. E911 location information may not be provided or may be inaccurate for calls served by using this device.
Someone contacted me and said I have to shut down my booster because it's causing interference. What should I do?
The FCC's rules prohibit signal booster users from causing interference to wireless networks, even if the user has complied with all the other rules. If you are contacted by the FCC or any wireless provider – yours or any other – and told your signal booster is causing interference, you must shut it down until you can fix the interference problem.
The label on the booster says "E911 location information may not be provided or may be inaccurate for calls served by using this device." What does that mean?
E911 systems automatically provide a 911 caller's call back number to emergency service personnel and, in most cases, location information. When you use a signal booster to complete a call to 911, this location information may not be provided or may be inaccurate. This may affect the ability of emergency personnel to locate you if necessary. It is important to remember that signal boosters may help you complete calls, including calls to 911, in areas where you previously couldn't. Each person should decide whether to use a signal booster given their individual circumstances.
Can I purchase and use a signal booster with an "Industrial Use" label?
No. The FCC has established special rules for Consumer Signal Boosters to make sure they are simple to install and use, and won't harm wireless networks. Consumers should make sure they only purchase and use boosters with a Consumer Use label. Other boosters labeled for "Industrial Use" require special installation expertise and may only be used by FCC licensees or those given special permission.
It is possible that the warning label looks different than the sample label below. However, the warning label must include the same information.
WARNING. This is NOT a CONSUMER device. It is designed for installation by FCC LICENSEES and QUALIFIED INSTALLERS. You MUST have an FCC LICENSE or express consent of an FCC Licensee to operate this device. Unauthorized use may result in significant forfeiture penalties, including penalties in excess of $100,000 for each continuing violation.
If you have any questions regarding Industrial Signal Booster please contact your account manager.
For more information you can read online at www.fcc.gov/signal-boosters/