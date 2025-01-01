Lifeline/Link Up Program
AVAILABILITY & APPLICATION
Lifeline/Link Up is available in the following states:
Lifeline/Link Up may not be available in all areas of each state.
Lifeline/Link Up is available in the following counties in Iowa:
- Adair
- Audubon
- Cass
- Crawford
- Guthrie
- Harrison
- Madison
- Monona
- Shelby
LIFELINE/LINK UP ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
You may qualify for Lifeline assistance if your total household income is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if you, or your dependent(s), or a member of your household is currently eligible to receive benefits from any of the following public assistance programs:
- Food Stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit
- Medicaid (not Medicare)
- Federal Public Housing Assistance (including Section 8)
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
Additionally, if you reside on federally recognized Tribal lands, you can qualify by participating in any of the programs above or below:
- Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance
- Tribally administered TANF
- Head Start (only those meeting its income standard)
- Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
If you qualify based on participation in one of the public assistance programs listed above, you must provide a copy of documentation demonstrating your participation in the program. If you qualify based on total household income, you must provide copies of one of the documents below:
- Prior year's State, Federal or Tribal Tax Return
- Social Security Benefits Statements
- Divorce Decree or Child Support Documents
- Unemployment/Workers Compensation statement of benefits
- Benefits Statements
- Current income statement from an employer or paycheck stub
- Federal or Tribal notice letter of participation in General Assistance
If you provide documentation that does not cover a full year (such as current paycheck stubs), you must submit three (3) consecutive months' worth of the same type of document from the previous 12 months.
Lifeline/Link Up is available in the following counties in New York:
- Clinton
- Essex
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Hamilton
- Jefferson
- Lewis
- St. Lawrence
LIFELINE/LINK UP ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
You may qualify for Lifeline assistance if your total household income is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if you, or your dependent(s), or a member of your household is currently eligible to receive benefits from any of the following public assistance programs:
- Food Stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit
- Medicaid (not Medicare)
- Federal Public Housing Assistance (including Section 8)
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
Additionally, if you reside on federally recognized Tribal lands, you can qualify by participating in any of the programs above or below:
- Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance
- Tribally administered TANF
- Head Start (only those meeting its income standard)
- Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
If you qualify based on participation in one of the public assistance programs listed above, you must provide a copy of documentation demonstrating your participation in the program. If you qualify based on total household income, you must provide copies of one of the documents below:
- Prior year's State, Federal or Tribal Tax Return
- Social Security Benefits Statements
- Divorce Decree or Child Support Documents
- Unemployment/Workers Compensation statement of benefits
- Benefits Statements
- Current income statement from an employer or paycheck stub
- Federal or Tribal notice letter of participation in General Assistance
If you provide documentation that does not cover a full year (such as current paycheck stubs), you must submit three (3) consecutive months' worth of the same type of document from the previous 12 months.
Lifeline/Link Up is available in the following counties in North Dakota:
- Adams
- Barnes
- Benson
- Billings
- Bottineau
- Bowman
- Burke
- Cavalier
- Dickey
- Divide
- Dunn
- Eddy
- Emmons
- Foster
- Golden Valley
- Grant
- Griggs
- Hettinger
- Kidder
- LaMoure
- Logan
- McHenry
- McIntosh
- McKenzie
- McLean
- Mercer
- Mountrail
- Nelson
- Oliver
- Pembina
- Pierce
- Ramsey
- Ransom
- Renville
- Richland
- Rolette
- Sargent
- Sheridan
- Sioux
- Slope
- Stark
- Steele
- Stutsman
- Towner
- Traill
- Walsh
- Ward
- Wells
- Williams
LIFELINE/LINK UP ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
You may qualify for Lifeline assistance if your total household income is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if you, or your dependent(s), or a member of your household is currently eligible to receive benefits from any of the following public assistance programs:
- Food Stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit
- Medicaid (not Medicare)
- Federal Public Housing Assistance (including Section 8)
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
Additionally, if you reside on federally recognized Tribal lands, you can qualify by participating in any of the programs above or below:
- Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance
- Tribally administered TANF
- Head Start (only those meeting its income standard)
- Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
If you qualify based on participation in one of the public assistance programs listed above, you must provide a copy of documentation demonstrating your participation in the program. If you qualify based on total household income, you must provide copies of one of the documents below:
- Prior year's State, Federal or Tribal Tax Return
- Social Security Benefits Statements
- Divorce Decree or Child Support Documents
- Unemployment/Workers Compensation statement of benefits
- Benefits Statements
- Current income statement from an employer or paycheck stub
- Federal or Tribal notice letter of participation in General Assistance
If you provide documentation that does not cover a full year (such as current paycheck stubs), you must submit three (3) consecutive months' worth of the same type of document from the previous 12 months.
Lifeline/Link Up is available in the following counties in Wisconsin:
- Barron
- Burnett
- Polk
- Washburn
LIFELINE/LINK UP ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
You may qualify for Lifeline assistance if your total household income is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if you, or your dependent(s), or a member of your household is currently eligible to receive benefits from any of the following public assistance programs:
- Food Stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit
- Medicaid (not Medicare)
- Federal Public Housing Assistance (including Section 8)
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
Additionally, if you reside on federally recognized Tribal lands, you can qualify by participating in any of the programs above or below:
- Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance
- Tribally administered TANF
- Head Start (only those meeting its income standard)
- Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
If you qualify based on participation in one of the public assistance programs listed above, you must provide a copy of documentation demonstrating your participation in the program. If you qualify based on total household income, you must provide copies of one of the documents below:
- Prior year's State, Federal or Tribal Tax Return
- Social Security Benefits Statements
- Divorce Decree or Child Support Documents
- Unemployment/Workers Compensation statement of benefits
- Benefits Statements
- Current income statement from an employer or paycheck stub
- Federal or Tribal notice letter of participation in General Assistance
If you provide documentation that does not cover a full year (such as current paycheck stubs), you must submit three (3) consecutive months' worth of the same type of document from the previous 12 months.
For our customers in Iowa, New York, North Dakota and Wisconsin:
To apply for Lifeline, go to the Lifeline National Verifier online at CheckLifeline.org or call the Lifeline Support Center at 800.234.9473. You may also print the application for Iowa, New York, North Dakota, or Wisconsin below.
Mail the completed application and documentation to:
USAC
Lifeline Support Center
PO Box 1000
Horseheads, NY 14845
Once the National Verifier approves your Lifeline discount eligibility, please call us at 800.417.3849 to determine if Verizon Wireless can provide the Lifeline discount at your location.
*If you don't have Internet service or can't access the application form from verizonwireless/lifeline, just call us at 800.417.3849 and we’ll mail an application to you.