AVAILABILITY & APPLICATION

For our customers in Iowa, New York, North Dakota and Wisconsin:

To apply for Lifeline, go to the Lifeline National Verifier online at CheckLifeline.org or call the Lifeline Support Center at 800.234.9473. You may also print the application for Iowa, New York, North Dakota, or Wisconsin below.

Mail the completed application and documentation to:



USAC

Lifeline Support Center

PO Box 1000

Horseheads, NY 14845



Once the National Verifier approves your Lifeline discount eligibility, please call us at 800.417.3849 to determine if Verizon Wireless can provide the Lifeline discount at your location.

*If you don't have Internet service or can't access the application form from verizonwireless/lifeline, just call us at 800.417.3849 and we’ll mail an application to you.