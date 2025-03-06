Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Software Update

Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.

Before you download:

  • Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
  • Ensure your battery is fully charged or connected to a charger before starting the software update.

System Update 5

The details:

Release date: 06/03/2025
Android™ Security Patch Level: May 2025
Software Version: BW1A.250605.004

What's changing:

The current software update provides:

  • The most up to date Android security patches for your device.
  • New watch faces.
  • Wallet on Wear: Express Transit (tap and go).
  • Surface specific favorites: Set your favorite home controls specific to your watch.
  • Stability and performance improvements.

System Update 4

The details:

Release date: 04/21/2025
Android Security Patch Level: April 2025
Software Version: BP1A.250305.019.W8

What's changing:

The current software update includes performance improvements for step count accuracy and precision.

System Update 3

The details:

Release date: 04/07/2025
Android Security Patch Level: March 2025
Software Version: BP1A.250305.019.W7

What's changing:

The current software update addressed a rare issue that prevented users from adding and editing watch faces in the Pixel Watch app.

Additional support

Pixel and Google are trademarks of Google Inc.
Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.