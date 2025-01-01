Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Mobile
Home Internet

Choose your cart:

Choose your cart:

iPhone 16 Pro Max on us. With new line on Unlimited Ultimate. No trade-in req'd. Buy. |  Plus, get overnight shipping on us. With new smartphone purchase and new line. Online only.  |  Details
end of navigation menu

Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Your new Verizon mobile bill

Find the information you need.
Review full answer

Here's how your Verizon digital bill is organized.

 

When you view your bill using the My Verizon app or website, here’s what you’ll see:

  1. You can View by line or View by plans & devices.
    • In either view, you see all your charges, they're just grouped differently.
    • Charges can include: plans, devices, Services & perks, surcharges & taxes.
  2. Shared account charges are at the bottom of the bill. These are charges that apply to more than one line on your account (e.g., device protection, entertainment, subscriptions, etc.).

Note: The Additional information link at the bottom of your bill takes you to important information, including legal notices. Review each month to stay informed.

Digital bill screenshot
Review full answer

Here's how your Verizon paper bill is organized.

 

Here's where to find information on your Verizon paper bill:

  1. Your Verizon paper bill presents your Charges by line in summary and detailed form. Charges can include: plans, devices, Serices & Perks, surcharges and taxes.
  2. Find your Shared account charges at the bottom of the bill. These are charges like device protection, entertainment subscriptions, etc. which apply to more than one line on your account.
  3. To see how your bill compares to last month's, see Activity since your last bill at the top of page 3.
  4. The payment stub to mail with your payment is on the first page.

Note: The Additional information page provides important information, including legal notices. Review each month to stay informed.

Paper bill screenshot
Review full answer

How to view or download your past bills.

 

To view or download your past bills, visit your Bill overview in My Verizon and choose a billing period from the past 18 months.*

Note: If you have Unlimited plans, your bill PDF shows call details but not data usage.

You can also get your bills from the past 18 months through your Documents and Receipts page in the My Verizon website.

*For older bills (up to 7 years), contact us.

Past bills screenshot