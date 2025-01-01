Your new Verizon mobile bill

Here's how your Verizon digital bill is organized.

When you view your bill using the My Verizon app or website, here’s what you’ll see:

You can View by line or View by plans & devices. In either view, you see all your charges, they're just grouped differently.

Charges can include: plans, devices, Services & perks, surcharges & taxes. Shared account charges are at the bottom of the bill. These are charges that apply to more than one line on your account (e.g., device protection, entertainment, subscriptions, etc.).

Note: The Additional information link at the bottom of your bill takes you to important information, including legal notices. Review each month to stay informed.