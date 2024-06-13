|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
Before you download:
- Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged or connected to a charger before starting the software update.
System Update 6
The details:
Release date: 05/14/2025
Software Version: R955USQU1BYD1 (43mm) / R965USQU1BYD1 (47mm)
What's changing:
The current software update enables Galaxy Watch for Kids features. It's designed to help kids learn how to be independent while giving parents peace of mind.
Kid Setup:
- Pair your watch using the Wearable app on your Samsung phone > Select Start setup for a child to begin setting up the watch for a child. Follow the tutorial to complete the setup process. Once you complete the setup process, your children can make calls and send messages directly from the watch without a phone connection and you can utilize the parental control features below.
- Find location: Know where your kid is with Find location.
- Trusted contacts: Keep a close eye on your kid's interaction with a watch that lets you manage their contacts.
- School time: Keep their attention where it needs to be. No distractions during School Time.
|
System Update 5
The details:
Release date: 11/25/2024
Software Version: R955USQU1BXJ5 (43mm) / R965USQU1BXJ5 (47mm)
What's changing:
The current software update brings the latest Wear OS and One UI updates to your Galaxy Watch6 Classic. You can now enjoy Galaxy AI features on your watch.
Sleep apnea
Your watch can detect if you experience possible signs of Sleep apnea. To use this feature, you'll need the Samsung Health Monitor companion app on your Samsung phone.
- Navigate to and open the Samsung Health Monitor app on your connected phone, and tap the Sleep apnea tab at the bottom of the screen. If you don't see the app on your phone, launch it on your watch first. Enable the Sleep apnea feature by tapping the switch. Follow the prompts and tap Continue and Next to proceed.
- After wearing your watch while you've been sleeping, navigate to and open the Samsung Health Monitor app again. Make sure you're on the Sleep apnea tab, and then view your results at the top of the screen. You can tap View history to check your recorded sleep history as well.
- You can also learn more about the Sleep apnea feature by selecting Instructions for use.
|
|
|
|
Energy Score
- The Samsung Health app will work alongside your watch to create a personalized energy score that is based on your sleep data, blood oxygen level, snoring time, skin temperature, and heart rate.
- Using your watch, navigate to and open the Samsung Health app, and then tap Energy score. You can also view the energy score on your phone in Samsung Health app – Energy Score.
|
|
Suggested replies
- Your watch now offers suggestions when you're responding in messaging apps, such as Samsung Messages, Google Messages, etc. You can choose your desired suggestion and send it when replying to an incoming message.
For example: If you're using Samsung Messages, on an existing conversation, simply swipe up on the screen when it's your turn to reply. View the AI-generated suggestions, and then tap one.
|
|
Next steps and additional links
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.
- Operating System FAQs
- Check out the latest Verizon offers for and upgrade to a newer Samsung smartwatch. Not sure if you're eligible to upgrade yet? Find out fast in My Verizon.
© 2025 Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Samsung is a trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.