Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
Before you download:
- Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged or connected to a charger before starting the software update.
System Update 3
The details:
Release date: 01/22/2025
Software Version: L305USQU1AXL7 (40mm) / L315USQU1AXL7 (44mm)
What's changing:
The current software update enables Galaxy Watch for Kids features. It's designed to help kids learn how to be independent while giving parents peace of mind.
Kid Setup:
- Pair your watch using the Wearable app on your Samsung phone > Select Start setup for a child to begin setting up the watch for a child. Follow the tutorial to complete the setup process. Once you complete the setup process, your children can make calls and send messages directly from the watch without a phone connection and you can utilize the parental control features below.
- Find location: Know where your kid is with Find location.
- Trusted contacts: Keep a close eye on your kid's interaction with a watch that lets you manage their contacts.
- School time: Keep their attention where it needs to be. No distractions during School Time.
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.
