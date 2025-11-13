How to Switch to Verizon: A Step-by-Step Guide to Better Coverage & Perks
The thought of switching phone carriers can feel like a lot. Verizon makes it simple—and exciting—with clear steps, perks and promos in this guide to switching.
Switching phone carriers doesn't have to be a complicated chore—and it doesn't need to leave you feeling uncertain about value or service, either. If you switch to Verizon, you can expect help leaving your current provider, perks that enhance your plan and our Best Value Guarantee with no surprise price hikes—all on America's Best 5G network.1
Whether you're bringing your own device or getting a new one from us, this helpful guide can show you how to get started.
3 ways to switch to Verizon
Bring your own device. Verizon makes it simple to keep the device you love—and the number everyone knows you by—when you switch. Plus, you can get credits toward your monthly bill when you activate an eligible, unlocked device on a new line on Verizon's myPlan.
How to bring your own device:
- Tell us about the device(s) you're bringing and the number you want to keep.
- Shop for your mobile plan or add a line to an existing account.
- Activate your eSIM or physical SIM card using Wi-Fi.
Get started with your own device.
Trade in a device. If you’re looking for an upgrade, you can trade in an eligible, unlocked device to Verizon when you switch and get instant credit, bill credits or a gift card toward a new Verizon device. You don't even have to trade in your old device right away. Verizon's Device Trade-in Program lets you shop for a new phone, tablet or smartwatch now and trade in your old device later and still receive the same trade-in value.
How to trade in a device:
- Tell us about the device(s) you want to trade in.
- Back up the data from your device to the cloud or a computer.
- Clear the data from your device.
- Mail your old device to us within 30 days.
- Get credit toward your new device when we receive the old one.
Get a new device from Verizon. If you need a device, Verizon offers deals on phones—like the latest iPhone,Samsung or Google device—when you activate a new line on Verizon's myPlan.
How to get a new device:
- Shop for the device you want on verizon.com.
- Choose how you want to pay for the device (in full or monthly payments).
- Select the Verizon myPlan that fits your needs.
- Get a new phone number or keep your old one.
Does Verizon offer deals for switching carriers?
Verizon invites AT&T and T-Mobile customers to bring a recent phone bill to any of our local stores for a free review and a chance to find out how to get a Better Deal2 with us. A Verizon rep can help you determine things like which lines, add-ons or streaming bundles you're using and which you can do without. You'll also find out how Verizon's 3-year price lock guarantee compares to teaser rates that may jump after an introductory period.
Why switch to Verizon mobile plans?
Verizon's mobile plans offer value and the flexibility to pair the plan you want with the coverage you need and the perks you love. You'll also get discounts on top streaming platforms and be able to save even more on your monthly phone bill when you bundle your mobile and home internet plans with Verizon.
Here’s what Verizon gives you:
- Unlimited talk, text and data. Message who you want to when you want and surf the web with no limits.
- 5G and 4G LTE networks. Typical download speeds of 162-622 Mbps on 5G Ultra Wideband and 35-148 Mbps on 5G/4G LTE.
- Call filter spam blocker. Screens incoming calls and spam to filter out the calls you don’t want from the ones you do.
- Same great phone deals for everyone. With eligible trade-in, any condition guaranteed, on any current plan.3
- Price-lock guarantee on all current plans. No surprise price hikes.
- Discounted entertainment, all in one place. Great prices on streaming services and online gaming, managed from your Verizon account.
- Free satellite texting on all plans. Satellite-based texting is available when traditional service is unavailable.4
- Free family monitoring on all plans. Includes GPS tracking and location check-ins.
Financial tools and services for phone bill savings. Credit card and high-yield savings account options are available.
How to switch to Verizon from AT&T, T-Mobile and other carriers
Whether you're bringing your own device, trading in an old one or buying a new device, Verizon has clear, easy steps you can follow:
- Check your eligibility status for bringing your own device or trading in a device.
- Choose the Verizon myPlan that suits your coverage needs.
- Add the perks you want to enhance your plan.
- Transfer your number or get a new one.
- Activate your service online or in-store.
More value, more flexibility—switch to Verizon today
If your current cell phone plan isn't designed for the way you live, work and play, it could be time to switch phone carriers. Are you ready for better coverage and more value? Verizon makes it easy to say hello to hassle-free flexibility—and so long to the same old phone plans. Because switching shouldn’t be a chore, it should be a smart move.
1 Best 5G Network: Based on RootMetrics® United States RootScore® Report: 1H 2025. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.
2 Bill must clearly show your name, address, phone numbers, bill date, current plan details, device payments and price. Bill can be a physical, digital or PDF copy. To qualify for the Better Deal offer, you must provide a postpaid mobile bill from T-Mobile or AT&T from within the past 45 days. The bill must be in the same name as the new account owner switching service to Verizon.
3 New and existing customers are eligible for the same trade-in deals w/new or upgrade smartphone line on postpaid Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Welcome plans, excludes taxes, fees, surcharges, additional plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. For upgrades, trade-in phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to new device purchase. Trade-in must be from Apple, Google, Motorola or Samsung, trade-in terms apply.
4 Satellite connectivity requires select new model phones with updated software. Must be outside with a line of sight to the satellite. Satellite connectivity might not work in parts of Alaska.
Plus get a discount on your home internet plan when you bundle it with your Verizon mobile phone plan.
