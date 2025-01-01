You’ve reached an FAQ page. To trade in your phone, smartwatch or
Is this trade-in process with Verizon sustainable?
Yes. We ensure that all devices you trade in are responsibly recycled. Our trade-in program is a green and sustainable choice that keeps devices out of landfills.
What makes the Verizon trade-in process so convenient?
The trade-in process is designed with flexibility and ease in mind. You can get a trade-in value for your device online in under five minutes and complete the process with three easy options, based on what's most convenient for you. Whether you prefer the simplicity of dropping your device off at a Verizon store, packaging and dropping it off with UPS or having it shipped for you with a QR code with UPS, there are multiple routes to take when trading in your device with Verizon. Depending on the condition of the device, some trade-ins may need to occur in a store.
How does the online trade-in process work?
Our online process is pretty straightforward. In just 15 minutes, you can get a trade-in estimate and receive all the instructions you need to send us your device.
What about the personal data on my device during the trade-in process?
Your data security is a priority for Verizon. In addition to you performing a factory reset on your device, every device we receive is professionally wiped to factory settings as a standard part of our inspection process. Your personal information would be securely and permanently erased.
Why shouldn't I keep my old device as a backup?
Electronics lose value as they sit unused. Trade in your device and find value in the credit towards a new purchase. Trade in your device with Verizon, declutter, save money and make sure that your old device doesn’t become e-waste.
How does device trade-in work?
Bring in your old device, including a cell phone, smartwatch or tablet, and Verizon will appraise the market value of your device and give you a credit on your account (or virtual gift card) good toward a new device or other products and services available through Verizon. You may also be eligible for additional trade-in value depending on new or existing promotions.
When I trade in a device and get a virtual gift card, what can I use it for besides a new phone?
Almost anything Verizon sells. You don't have to apply your credit towards a new phone. You can apply it toward a tablet—even a smartwatch. If you'd like, you can apply it towards your bill, or save it for a future purchase, including accessories and gaming products. Verizon will pay for shipping to return the trade-in.
Can I trade in a device that isn't paid off?
No. If your device has an active device payment agreement balance that is billed on your Verizon bill, it must be paid off before submitting to the Trade-in Program, unless you qualify for a promotional offer that accepts a remaining balance.
Can I change how I return my device?
Verizon's trade-in process is designed to give you flexibility and convenience. You can access Trade-In Tracker to view your trade-in details, select a different return method and see the current status of your trade-in. Regardless of the trade-in method you selected, you can return your trade-in to a Direct Verizon Store.
How long does it take to receive my gift card or credit for a trade-in?
If you turn in your phone, tablet or smartwatch at a Verizon store, you can get an instant appraisal and a credit while you wait. If you choose to trade in your device online, expect your gift card within 4-6 weeks or your account credit within 1-2 bill cycles from the time Verizon receives your device.
How do I get the best value for my trade-in device?
The better condition your device is in, the better return you will get on your trade-in. A device in "Great" condition may have a few light scratches and scuffs. A "Very Good" device will be slightly more scratched up. A device in "Good" condition will have more substantial scratches, scuffs or dents on the phone case and may also have minor scratches on the screen. You may also be eligible for additional trade-in credit under certain trade-in promotional offers that we offer from time to time.
Can I trade in a device that is damaged (such as a cracked screen) or not working?
Verizon appraises the market value of your device based on make, model and condition. You may also be eligible for additional trade-in value depending on new or existing promotions. The quickest way to find out about your eligibility for trade-in credit is to visit Verizon's Device Trade-In page and enter info about your device and its condition to get a preliminary offer—you'll be notified of the final value of a credit after Verizon receives your device. To learn more about the process, check out this step-by-step how-to guide.
Do I have to pay to ship my device in for a trade in?
There are multiple options for sending your device back to Verizon. One, after initiating your trade-in through My Verizon, you can drop your device off at a Direct Retail Store and immediately complete your trade. You can also use your own packaging, using a provided prepaid label and instructions, or return your device to The UPS Store using a QR code, where your trade will be packaged and shipped.
How do I prepare my device for trade-in so my information is safe?
Before you ship the device to us:
- Transfer your content either to the cloud or your computer.
- Turn off Find My Device (Android) or Find My App (iOS).
- Restore your device to factory default settings.
- Keep or destroy removable or portable memory cards or modules (i.e., memory card, SIM card).
How do I wipe my device for trade-in?
Android: The steps will vary depending on the brand of device you have (i.e., Samsung, Google, etc.), but generally it's done in the Settings app. Please consult the directions for your specific device.
Apple: After you have backed up your data and disconnected your device from the cloud, go back to Settings and tap General > Transfer or Reset [device] > Erase All Content and Settings. You may have to put in your AppleID and password when disconnecting specific apps.
