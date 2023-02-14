Benefits and questions before getting an unlocked phone
An unlocked phone offers some benefits but may raise some questions for you, too. Learn what you need to know about unlocked phones as you consider one for purchase.Article review date: 2.14.2023
Bring your own device: Top questions answered
Keep using a phone you already love with Verizon's Bring Your Own Device program. We answer your questions about BYOD.Article review date: 2.14.2023
Switching phone carriers: Costs, fees & deals
The cost of switching phone carriers can be affected by a number of factors. Before you take the plunge, review what goes into any carrier switch.Article review date: 1.6.2023
