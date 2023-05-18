Build the best mobile plan for your whole family

Families come in all shapes and sizes. But no matter who your loved ones are, there’s a Verizon Unlimited data plan that’s sure to be a perfect fit. These simple steps can help you piece together the best phone plan for your whole family when you make the switch to Verizon.

With Verizon’s Unlimited plans, you can have multiple lines per plan. To add or subtract lines, simply log in to your My Verizon account in a browser or use the My Verizon app .

Step 2: Pick a data plan for each family member.

Verizon family setups are easier to use and enjoy than ever before with our newest way to get Unlimited data; myPlan.

Available Unlimited plans in the myPlan ecosystem include two unlimited data plan options, with additional customizations (like awesome perks!) so everyone in the family can get their own plan with the perks they want, complete with the network performance you need.

With myPlan you can change your plan as your needs change. Yes, whenever you want. You can do this with ease and convenience, in real time, in the My Verizon App.