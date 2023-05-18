Build the best mobile plan for your whole family
Families come in all shapes and sizes. But no matter who your loved ones are, there’s a Verizon Unlimited data plan that’s sure to be a perfect fit. These simple steps can help you piece together the best phone plan for your whole family when you make the switch to Verizon.
Step 1: Choose the number of people on your family’s plan.
With Verizon’s Unlimited plans, you can have multiple lines per plan. To add or subtract lines, simply log in to your My Verizon account in a browser or use the My Verizon app.
Step 2: Pick a data plan for each family member.
Verizon family setups are easier to use and enjoy than ever before with our newest way to get Unlimited data; myPlan.
Available Unlimited plans in the myPlan ecosystem include two unlimited data plan options, with additional customizations (like awesome perks!) so everyone in the family can get their own plan with the perks they want, complete with the network performance you need.
With myPlan you can change your plan as your needs change. Yes, whenever you want. You can do this with ease and convenience, in real time, in the My Verizon App.
Step 3: Match each family member with a device.
Unlimited plans can cover multiple lines. This adds another layer of flexibility so that account members can pick a phone according to what they need. Devices you can add to an account include:
Basic phones are used primarily to make and receive phone calls and send individual texts.
Smartphones, in addition to calls and texts, provide tools such as apps and easy access to information on the go with internet browser capabilities.
Tablets combine the conveniences of a phone with the capabilities of a computer. You can easily take them anywhere, but you have more ability to manage (and draw) files.
Smartwatches can take phone calls and text messages, track health and fitness, play music and more.
Customize your Verizon family plan.
The best group plans allow you to choose which of the basic components — people, plans and devices — are best suited for your life. Follow these simple steps and explore our flexible Unlimited plans with MyPlan to start building yours today.
Plus get a discount on your home internet plan when you bundle it with your Verizon mobile phone plan.
Unlimited data plans
Customize your unlimited plan with perks at a discount.Learn more
Verizon's Loyalty program
Check out the benefits of being a Verizon customer with Verizon Dollars and Verizon Shine.Learn more
Bundle and save
Save on home internet, phone, perks and more. Keep it all together with Verizon.Get started
Verizon Plan Perks
Get more out of your Verizon Unlimited plan and save on perks ranging from
entertainment, protection & productivity, safety, mobile perks, banking and cards.
This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.