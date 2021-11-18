How to Add a Tablet to Your Verizon Plan

Thinking about adding a tablet to your Verizon plan? Here's how to activate your tablet and choose the right data plan.

With sharper displays, faster processors and a host of new multi-tasking capabilities, tablets are great for home, work or travel. By connecting your tablet to your Verizon account for only $10 a month (plus taxes and fees), you can also use it to chat with Facebook friends during that boring business conference (we won’t tell), check email and more—even when Wi-Fi isn’t available. Here’s how to add a tablet to your plan:

1. Activate your tablet. First, you’ll need to know your tablet’s identification number. It’s usually printed on your receipt or on the tablet’s box. Don’t have either? Look for that number on the back of the device or near the battery. The number you want is the IMEI number. Then, log in to your My Verizon account and go to “Activate Existing Device.” There, you’ll enter the identification number to activate your tablet.