How to Add a Tablet to Your Verizon Plan
Thinking about adding a tablet to your Verizon plan? Here's how to activate your tablet and choose the right data plan.
With sharper displays, faster processors and a host of new multi-tasking capabilities, tablets are great for home, work or travel.
By connecting your tablet to your Verizon account for only $10 a month (plus taxes and fees), you can also use it to chat with Facebook friends during that boring business conference (we won’t tell), check email and more—even when Wi-Fi isn’t available.
Here’s how to add a tablet to your plan:
1. Activate your tablet.
First, you’ll need to know your tablet’s identification number. It’s usually printed on your receipt or on the tablet’s box. Don’t have either? Look for that number on the back of the device or near the battery. The number you want is the IMEI number.
Then, log in to your My Verizon account and go to “Activate Existing Device.” There, you’ll enter the identification number to activate your tablet.
2. Decide how much data you need.
Verizon has made it simple by creating a Data Only plan. Choose the amount of data that’s right for you, and share that pool of data with all the devices on your account.
So what size is the best fit? If it’s just you on the account, you enjoy streaming music and are online all the time, 4 gigabytes for $30 a month1 might be your best bet. But if your family is also on the plan, you run a small business or use a lot of data, these plans don’t stop there. Data Only Plans run up to 100 gigabytes, giving you the flexibility to work without Wi-Fi.
Keep in mind you can sign in to your My Verizon account any time to view your data usage, get data alerts and make adjustments to your plan.
Interested in getting a new tablet? Check out the latest and greatest tablets available from Verizon.
1. Plus taxes and fees.
Other related terms: Verizon tablet plans, Verizon ipad plans, iPad cellular plan, ipad data plan, adding a tablet to a cellular plan, tablet data plan
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This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.