Have questions? We’ve got answers.

Does Verizon offer discounts on phones?

Yes. Verizon offers a variety of discounts on phones. Deals can vary depending on the device or plan on which you're interested, but there are often opportunities to get an iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel device on us. There are also added discounts available for a wide variety of groups, including students, teachers, first responders, military, nurses and seniors.

How do I get a free phone if I switch to Verizon?

We offer a variety of cell phones that are free after a 36 month bill incentive credit when you switch to Verizon. A particular plan may be required to qualify and remain eligible for the bill incentive credit. Check your eligibility and switch today.

How often does Verizon offer deals on cell phones?

Verizon cell phone deals regularly revolve around new product launches and services. Additional seasonal sales include Mother's Day, Father's Day, Graduation and Back to School. These deals tend to vary based on the time of year and type of device you are interested in as well as the plan you have. Additionally, we offer a mobile + home discount for customers who have a postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan (excluding business and data-only plans) and internet plan with us.

How do I get Verizon's best deals on the latest cell phones?

Many of our phone deals require one of our Unlimited plans to be eligible. Additionally, while not all do, some of our deals require trading in your old smartphone for a new device. Each promotion is unique, so be sure to read all the details to know how to get our best offers!