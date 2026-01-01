Take a tour
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Phone upgrades.
Faster than fast.
Scan your My Verizon app at a self-serve station and upgrade to a new phone in no time. You can even start a trade-in and finish it up at home.
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Order online.
Pick up here.
Start your order online, then head to the dedicated touchless pickup area to get it.
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Our best accessories.
Just grab and go.
Pick out what you want, scan it at a self-serve station, pay and you’re all set.
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Need more?
Do more.
Use the self-serve station to shop more devices, pay a bill, add a new line to your account or even switch to Verizon.
Take a tour
Now open.
Check the store location pages for hours,
safety precautions and more.
Portland
San Francisco
Seattle
Austin
Denver
Portland
San Francisco
Seattle
Start shopping.
Order online and get it today or in
two days with free shipping.
Get it
today.
Select In-Store Pickup when
you buy online, and grab it from
a nearby Express store.
Not near an
Express store?
Get free 2-day shipping
when you shop online or
on the My Verizon app.