When you know what you need.

Offering low-contact service with touchless pickups, self-service, grab & go checkout and on-site assistance.

Take a tour

Take a tour

Now open.

Check the store location pages for hours,
safety precautions and more.

Austin

1011 E 5th St, Ste 140

907 W 5th St

Denver

1660 Wynkoop Street Ste 130

158 Fillmore Street Ste 100

Portland

424 NW 11th Avenue

524 NW 23rd Avenue

San Francisco

425 Mission Street Ste 145

Seattle

300 8th Avenue North Ste 108

Start shopping.

Order online and get it today or in
two days with free shipping.

Get it
today.

Select In-Store Pickup when
you buy online, and grab it from
a nearby Express store.

Learn more

Not near an
Express store?

Get free 2-day shipping
when you shop online or
on the My Verizon app.

Learn more