How to register or renew discounts: First responder, nurse, teacher, student, employee

Follow these steps to validate your status and sign up for your discount:
Corporate Employees
Visit our Save with Verizon discounts page. Click the choice that applies to you: Already have a Verizon wireless account? or Not yet a Verizon wireless customer?
Already have a Verizon account:
- Enter your phone number and follow the prompts to validate with your work email address
- Keep in mind: personal email addresses ([e.g., gmail, hotmail] aren't accepted,
- Check your work email address for a confirmation email from customerserviceb2b@verizonwireless.com with the subject "Discounts by Verizon wireless"
- Click the Confirm My Discount link in the email within 72 hours. If the link expires, start again and resubmit.
Note: If you have more than 1 Verizon mobile account in your name, you may get a prompt asking which account should get the discount. Choose the account you want.
New to Verizon: Enter your work email under Sign Up and follow the prompts.
First Responders, Nurses & Teachers & Students
Verizon is partnered with ID.me for fast verification:
- Select your group to register for or renew your discount:
- Scroll down and click Check eligibility / Get started to start the ID.me verification process using your ID.me credentials. (If you're not yet signed up for ID.me, you're taken through a short registration process.)
- Once verified, you're automatically sent to the Discounts by Verizon wireless page. Choose Existing Customers or New to Verizon and follow the prompts to register.
Keep in mind:
- You only need to register once to validate discount eligibility for your entire account.
- You can only use 1 type of discount (e.g., either an employee or military discount, not both).
- We can't contact your employer or organization to verify your employment or affiliation. You need to validate with us to be eligible for a discount.
- For first responders KIA next of kin (immediate family members: spouse/children of household) – signed affidavit issued by First Responder Agency listing KIA status is required.
- Teachers - Depending on the state in which you teach, you may need to provide a teaching certificate. We’ll let you know during registration.