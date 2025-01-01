Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

How to register or renew discounts: First responder, nurse, teacher, student, employee

You may be able to get discounts on certain Verizon mobile plans, features and accessories if you're:

  • A first responder (state or local, active, volunteer, retired or killed in action [KIA] next of kin [spouse/children of household])
  • A nurse (LPN, LVN, NP or RN) or respiratory therapist
  • A teacher (currently employed)
  • A student actively enrolled (including online enrollment) in a US secondary educational institution of higher learning, including undergraduate, graduate, and/or vocational school or institution.
  • An employee of, or affiliated with a company or organization that has a mobile service agreement with us.
    • Keep in mind: Retiree eligibility depends on your company's agreement with us. Check with your company or contact us to find out.

This program doesn't include senior discounts, but you can check our shopping and deals page for other opportunities.

Visit these FAQs to see which plans are eligible for your discount type and view discount details:

Military servicemembers and veterans, visit our Military and veterans - Mobile account discounts and services FAQs.

    Step 1. Validate your status and register or renew your discount
    Review full answer

    Follow these steps to validate your status and sign up for your discount:

    Corporate Employees

    Visit our Save with Verizon discounts page. Click the choice that applies to you: Already have a Verizon wireless account? or Not yet a Verizon wireless customer?

    Already have a Verizon account:

    1. Enter your phone number and follow the prompts to validate with your work email address 
      1. Keep in mind: personal email addresses ([e.g., gmail, hotmail] aren't accepted,
    2. Check your work email address for a confirmation email from customerserviceb2b@verizonwireless.com with the subject "Discounts by Verizon wireless"
    3. Click the Confirm My Discount link in the email within 72 hours. If the link expires, start again and resubmit.

      Note: If you have more than 1 Verizon mobile account in your name, you may get a prompt asking which account should get the discount. Choose the account you want.

    New to Verizon: Enter your work email under Sign Up and follow the prompts.

    First Responders, Nurses & Teachers & Students

    Verizon is partnered with ID.me for fast verification:

    1. Select your group to register for or renew your discount:
      1. First Responders
      2. Teachers
      3. Nurses 
      4. Students.
    2. Scroll down and click Check eligibility / Get started to start the ID.me verification process using your ID.me credentials. (If you're not yet signed up for ID.me, you're taken through a short registration process.)
    3. Once verified, you're automatically sent to the Discounts by Verizon wireless page. Choose Existing Customers or New to Verizon and follow the prompts to register.

    Keep in mind:

    • You only need to register once to validate discount eligibility for your entire account.
    • You can only use 1 type of discount (e.g., either an employee or military discount, not both).
    • We can't contact your employer or organization to verify your employment or affiliation. You need to validate with us to be eligible for a discount.
    • For first responders KIA next of kin (immediate family members: spouse/children of household) – signed affidavit issued by First Responder Agency listing KIA status is required.
    • Teachers - Depending on the state in which you teach, you may need to provide a teaching certificate. We’ll let you know during registration.

    Step 2. Validate with documents if needed (Corporate Employee Discounts Only)
    Review full answer

    When you're registering on our discounts by Verizon page and your work email doesn't validate your employment or affiliation, we ask you to upload 1 validating document. Be sure to black out any sensitive personal information.

    Good to know: The information you provide is only used to validate your employment or affiliation status. We value your privacy and don't use the information in any way other than the stated purpose.

    Discount type

    Validating document

    Employees

    A recent pay stub* or a legible copy of other proof of your employment or affiliation with an organization that has an agreement with Verizon mobile.

    Important document requirements:

    • The proof of employment or affiliation can't be more than 60 days old.
    • Black out sensitive personal information (e.g., salary, tax amounts, banking information, Social Security Number, Employee ID Number)
    • You can use your device's camera to take a picture of your proof of employment or affiliation to upload. Your document image file must be one of these formats and less than 5 MB: GIF, JPEG, JPG, PDF, PNG, TIF.
    • Your name, company or organization name and date must be legible on the image you upload.

    Have questions about registering? Go to Troubleshooting validation.

    *If your employer doesn't give a physical paystub you can upload an electronic direct deposit slip.

    Step 3. Check your discount registration status
    Review full answer

    To track your registration status after you register, go to Check My Submission Status and enter your mobile number and billing ZIP Code. Or enter the tracking number we provided when you registered.

    Keep in mind:

    • When you submit a pay stub or other proof of employment to validate your discount eligibility, it can take up to 10 days to review and process your submission.
    • After your employment status is confirmed, it can take up to 2 bill cycles for the discount updates to appear on your monthly bill.

    Step 4. View your discount
    Review full answer

    If you got a notice from us that your submission was validated, you can view your discount in My Verizon:

    • Under Billing & Savings, tap Review savings, then tap Savings details.
    • My Verizon app: Scroll to My savings & benefits and choose Review your savings.

    Good to know: Your discount appears on your monthly bill statement when applied for more than 1 bill cycle.

    Have questions? Go to Troubleshooting discounts

    Step 5. Renew your discount when requested
    Review full answer

    Your discount eligibility is tied to your employment or affiliation status. After you register for your discount, we re-validate your employment or affiliation about once a year:

    • If your information within ID.me is current and up to date, we’lll automate the process for you. You’ll receive a communication that your discount was successfully renewed automatically.
    • If your ID.me profile is not current you'll receive a notice to re-validate your employment or affiliation, respond within 30 days.
    • If you don't respond, your discount may be removed. If the discount is removed, visit the how to register or renew discounts page so we can re-apply your discount.
    • After we process your renewal, you get the discount currently available through your organization's agreement with Verizon.

    Employment or affiliation changes

    If your employment or affiliation changes, you may still be eligible for a discount. Complete the validation process on the Verizon discounts page to see if you can get a discount through your new employer or group.

    What to do when you're no longer eligible for a discount

    If you revalidate and we find you're no longer eligible for a discount through your organization:

    • The discount is automatically removed from your account.
    • You won't be retroactively charged the difference between the full price and discounted price of service.
    • We have many plans for your usage and budget needs. Explore options on our Plans page.

    Troubleshoot registration
    Review full answer

    What to do if during registration:

    1. You were told to check your email for confirmation, but you didn't get the confirmation email:
      • Check your spam folder.
      • Check your email application's antivirus settings.
      • Check with your IT administrator about your network's firewall settings.
      • You can also re-enter your work email address on our Verizon discounts page.
    2. You get a message asking if you want to submit a "manual review request":
      • If you get this message during registration, the email address you submitted may have already been used for a discount request for another account. Only 1 account can be validated per work email address.
      • If you say yes to a manual review request, we'll look at your history and determine if your work email address is eligible to validate your employment for the new account you submitted.

    Troubleshoot validation
    Review full answer

    If after you registered for your discount:

    1. You lost the notification we sent that confirmed your employment or affiliation was validated and gave a tracking number - You can still check your status online. Go to Check My Submission Status and enter your mobile number and billing ZIP code.
    2. You're notified that your employment or affiliation wasn't validated - The notification you received has instructions specific to your submission. Follow the instructions and resubmit your validation submission if needed.

    Still having trouble? Contact our Employment Validation Customer Service Center by chat, email or phone.

    Keep in mind: You don’t need to renew each year. We’ll automatically continue your discount if you’ve verified your discount once through ID.me.

    Troubleshoot discounts
    Review full answer

    If you check your discount online or on your bill and the amount seems wrong, keep in mind:

    • The discount you get depends on what eligible phone plan you have.
    • Plan discounts apply only to the account access fees.
    • Prepaid, other unlimited, already discounted, data-only and promotional plans aren't eligible for discounts through this program.
    • You can try resubmitting your discount request through our Discount on Cell Phone Plans and Home Internet Service registration page using your work email address.

    If you've received confirmation that your submission was validated but you don't get a discount:

    • Keep in mind it can take up to 2 bill cycles for any discount updates to appear on your monthly bill.
    • You may be on a plan that's not eligible for a discount. When you change to an eligible plan, you're automatically set up to receive a discount and can register again.

