How to register or renew discounts: First responder, nurse, teacher, student, employee

You may be able to get discounts on certain Verizon mobile plans, features and accessories if you're:

A first responder (state or local, active, volunteer, retired or killed in action [KIA] next of kin [spouse/children of household])

A nurse (LPN, LVN, NP or RN) or respiratory therapist

A teacher (currently employed)

A student actively enrolled (including online enrollment) in a US secondary educational institution of higher learning, including undergraduate, graduate, and/or vocational school or institution.

An employee of, or affiliated with a company or organization that has a mobile service agreement with us. Keep in mind: Retiree eligibility depends on your company's agreement with us. Check with your company or contact us to find out.



This program doesn't include senior discounts, but you can check our shopping and deals page for other opportunities.



Visit these FAQs to see which plans are eligible for your discount type and view discount details:

Military servicemembers and veterans, visit our Military and veterans - Mobile account discounts and services FAQs.