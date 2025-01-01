Verizon Home Device Protect
Expanded coverage
We now cover even more of your home tech,
like
Wi-Fi gaming devices, pet tech, smart
floor care
and home healthcare devices.
Hassle-free repairs
You're protected if your home tech
experiences a covered breakdown —
no
matter where you bought it, even if
you
don’t have a receipt.
24/7 tech support
Rely on fast, 24/7 access to experts
who can
answer virtually any question
about home tech.
2nd residence coverage
Protect eligible tech in a second
residence like
a family member’s home
or a student's college
apartment at no
additional cost.
In-home expert visits
Take comfort knowing your protection
includes 2 in-home expert visits every
12 months.
Installation made easy
Get professional installation on eligible
home tech for just $49/product. And if
you're a Verizon Home Internet
customer,
the installation's on us.
Use the calculator below to add up the tech in your home and find
out how large an investment you’ll be protecting with Verizon
Home Device Protect. Gaming consoles, Wi-Fi pet tech, robotic
vacuums, home healthcare devices are now also covered.
Get coverage
for just
$25/mo
plus taxes.
Includes 24/7 tech support, 2nd
residence and 2 in-home
visits every 12 months.
For those who just want premium tech support for their eligible home
products, we offer Home Device Advisor for only $15/month (plus
applicable taxes). You’ll get fast, 24/7 tech help by phone chat or app,
2 in-home visits every 12 months, and optional product installation for
only $49/product install.
Verizon Mobile Protect gives you same-day delivery and setup
for replacement smartphones and new devices purchased from
Verizon. Plus, you’ll get access to 24/7 digital security and
privacy tools and Tech Coach experts.
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
Does Verizon Home Device Protect cover cell phones?
Verizon Home Device Protect does not cover cell phones. This plan is designed to provide protection and support for a variety of home technology products, such as TVs, gaming systems, computers, smart home products, wearables, and Wi-Fi-enabled home healthcare devices. For coverage of mobile phones, Verizon offers separate device protection options like Verizon Mobile Protect, which includes services such as repairs, replacements, and technical support specifically tailored for mobile devices.
If I have Verizon Home Device Protect, do I need extended warranties on my computer, gaming equipment and other tech?
With Verizon Home Device Protect, your eligible home tech devices are covered for mechanical or electrical failures caused by defects in materials and workmanship, normal wear and tear, and power surges. Additionally, portable products like laptops and gaming consoles are covered for unintentional and accidental damage from handling. Given this extensive coverage, you may find that separate extended warranties are unnecessary. However, it's essential to review the specific terms and conditions to ensure all your home tech and potential issues are covered.
Are extended warranties worth it, or will this cover all my technology?
While Verizon Home Device Protect is not a warranty, it is a service contract that provides broad coverage for a variety of home tech products, potentially reducing the need for individual extended warranties. It covers eligible home tech regardless of where they were purchased and even if you don't have a receipt. It also includes repairs or replacements for covered breakdowns, offering a comprehensive solution for protecting your home technology investments.
Does this cover home technology I already own?
Yes, Verizon Home Device Protect covers eligible home tech products you already own, not just new purchases. This includes devices like TVs, computers, gaming systems, smart home products, wearables, and more.
Coverage applies regardless of the purchase date or location, provided the home tech meets the eligibility criteria outlined in the terms and conditions.
Does it cover things I purchased from other places?
Yes. Verizon Home Device Protect covers eligible home tech purchased from any retailer, not just those bought through Verizon. This means your home tech investments from various sources can be protected under this single protection option.
How does it work?
Upon enrolling in Verizon Home Device Protect, you gain access to:
- Repairs or Replacement: If an eligible device experiences a covered breakdown, Verizon will repair or replace it. A service fee of $49 or $99 may apply, depending on the device.
- 24/7 Expert Support: Access to technical support for assistance with your devices.
- In-Home Expert Visits: Up to two in-home visits per 12-month period for help with home tech setup, configuration, or optimization.
- Second Residence Coverage: Protection extends to eligible home tech in a second residence at no additional cost.
To utilize these services, you can contact support through the provided channels or schedule in-home visits as needed.
Is this only for existing customers?
To be eligible for Verizon Home Device Protect, you must have either a Verizon broadband account (Fios Home Internet, 5G Home Internet, or LTE Home Internet) or a Verizon mobile account with specific plans. If you're not currently a Verizon customer, you would need to become a customer first and then enroll in the program.
Is the 24/7 service live help, or is it all online?
The 24/7 expert support provided by Verizon Home Device Protect includes live assistance.
You can access support through the Tech Coach app, which offers one-tap access to expert help, tips, and self-help tech guides. Additionally, you can call the support line to speak directly with an expert for assistance with your home tech.
What qualifies as a second residence?
A second residence can be any location primarily used for residential purposes1, such as a family member's home or a student's college apartment. The home does not have to be in the account holder's name. For example, an elderly parent's home could be a second residence that would be covered. To add a second residence for coverage, you must do so through your Asurion dashboard or at the time of filing a claim. You can change your second covered address up to three times per 12 months.
1 Your primary address for Verizon Home Device Protect coverage is your Verizon account address. You may change your second covered address up to three (3) times per 12 months. In order to cover a second address, you must add it through your Asurion dashboard at my.asurion.com/dashboard or at the time of filing a claim. Your second covered address must be used primarily for residential and not business purposes. Terms and conditions apply to both covered addresses and claims at both addresses will count towards the aggregate claim limit.
How easy is it to schedule a professional installation? And what types of installations does this cover?
Scheduling professional installation is straightforward. You can request an installation appointment online or by calling the Asurion support line. The service covers installations for various products, including:
- TVs (wall-mounted)
- Soundbars
- Smart thermostats
- Wireless network setups (e.g., Wi-Fi routers/mesh systems)
- Smart hubs
- Smart doorbells
- Wi-Fi security cameras
A $49 service fee applies for each product installed. However, Verizon Home Internet customers with a 5G Home or Fios internet plan who are enrolled in Verizon Home Device Protect can enjoy a $0 installation for eligible home tech such as televisions, soundbars, security cameras, thermostats, and doorbells.