With Verizon Mobile Protect, get unlimited cracked screen repair at
no extra cost. Plus, access to in-person device checkup, 24/7 tech
support, digital security and privacy tools, and Pro On the Go same-
day delivery and setup.
For 1 device
For 3 registered devices
View the brochures to learn more
about device protection.
Unlimited claims
Live without limits. Get an unlimited number of claims.
$0 deductible cracked glass repairs
Unlimited repairs of screen and back glass for select smartphones1, at no extra cost.
Delivery + Setup soon as same day with Pro On the Go
For replacement smartphones and new devices purchased here. Get your device up and running as soon as today.
$99 damage deductible
The most you’ll pay to replace your damaged device is $99 per claim.3
Battery replacement
Fast replacement at a Verizon-Authorized repair facility for select smartphones.4
In-person device refresh
Get your device working its best with device optimization.5 Plus screen protectors installed at no extra cost.
24/7 tech support plus digital security and privacy tools7
Download the included apps: Tech Coach, Digital Secure and Call Filter.
Limitations and exclusions apply. Refer to applicable footnotes below.
Enroll within 30 days of
activating your device.
Download the Tech Coach,
Digital Secure and Call Filter apps.
Relax knowing your
device is protected.
Watch a quick overview to learn
how to get it protected.
Have questions? We've got answers.
Who is eligible for Verizon Mobile Protect?
To be eligible for Verizon Mobile Protect, enroll within 30 days of one of the following events:
- Activate a new device on a new or existing line
- Bring your own device and activate it on a new line, provided the device meets the following criteria:
- Is fully functioning, without damage (including cracked glass screens) and free of defects
- Isn't lost or stolen
To be eligible for Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device, you must meet the requirements for Verizon Mobile Protect above, and you must have between 2 – 20 lines with eligible devices on your account.
You can check your eligibility in My Verizon. If Device Protection is listed under the Get Products tab, you're eligible to enroll.
If you're bringing your own device, you can check device compatibility before signing up for a new line of service.
How is Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device different from Verizon Mobile Protect?
Verizon Mobile Protect protects a device in use as a single enrolled line.
Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device provides flexible account coverage for larger accounts between 2-20 lines with eligible devices.
Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device 2 for accounts with 2 lines with eligible devices can register 2 devices.
Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device 3 for accounts with 3 lines with eligible devices can register 3 devices.
Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device 4-20 for accounts with 4-20 lines can register 3 devices and can add Additional Coverage (up to 3 devices) to the account Registration for these devices automatically reset after the line is 12 months claim-free.
Your multi-Device coverage will automatically adjust to reflect the number of lines on your account.
Learn more about Mobile Protect Multi-Device
Where can I find more information about device protection?
Please visit the device protection FAQ page here: (verizon mobile protect faqs)
- Available for approved claims on select smartphones in select locations and subject to inventory, parts, and technician availability and other criteria, which are subject to change at any time. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Repairs may use new or refurbished parts, and may contain original or non-original manufacturer parts, and may void the manufacturer warranty. Repair options may include in-store repair, mail-in repair or at-home repair.
- Available for approved insurance claims for replacement of select smartphones in select location and subject to claim approval time, inventory and technician availability and other criteria, which are subject to change at any time. Available for new devices purchased on verizon.com, dependent on delivery location, device availability, time of purchase and availability of setup expert.
- Applies to all damage that is ineligible for cracked glass repair. $99 damage deductible applies unless loss/theft deductible is less than $99 in which case deductible will be same as loss/theft.
- Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available in select locations, subject to parts and technician avaialability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. For Florida customers, the insurance program provides coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (damage deductible applies).
- Appointment is required: availability varies by requested locations. A smartphone is required to download the Digital Secure app., select features may be accessed on tablets and computers. Compatible smartphone required for call filtering services; features included vary by device. High-risk spam calls are automatically blocked and forwarded to voicemail. Download the Call Filter app to manage all settings and access custom controls. OS restrictions apply.
- Tech Coach support can be accessed via the Tech Coach app, by phone or smart speaker. Select features may be accessed on tablets and computers.