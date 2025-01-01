To be eligible for Verizon Mobile Protect, enroll within 30 days of one of the following events:

Activate a new device on a new or existing line

Bring your own device and activate it on a new line, provided the device meets the following criteria: Is fully functioning, without damage (including cracked glass screens) and free of defects Isn't lost or stolen



To be eligible for Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device, you must meet the requirements for Verizon Mobile Protect above, and you must have between 2 – 20 lines with eligible devices on your account.



You can check your eligibility in My Verizon. If Device Protection is listed under the Get Products tab, you're eligible to enroll.



If you're bringing your own device, you can check device compatibility before signing up for a new line of service.