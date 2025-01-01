The home internet services available to you will vary based on where you live. To find out which Verizon home internet service is available to you, enter your address. You'll also find information about the types of services available, like our fiber-optic internet, Fios, or 5G Home Internet or LTE Home Internet, which is fixed wireless access.

Your Verizon Home Internet options will depend on what's available at your address and what plan best suits your needs. Verizon offers three types of home internet:

Fios Home Internet:

Is widely available in major cities and suburban areas in the mid-Atlantic and New England

Uses a 100% fiber-optic network to transmit data over tiny strands of glass, providing a lightning-fast connection

Offers nearly matching upload and download speeds

Is ideal for gaming, streaming, and sharing large files or images

5G Home Internet:

Is powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network

Is available in more and more places around the country

Provides fast* speeds with low lag

LTE Home Internet:

Uses Verizon's wireless 4G LTE network

Offers reliable, affordable home broadband service

To check Verizon Home Internet availability in your area, search our coverage map.