How can I find home internet service providers near me?
The home internet services available to you will vary based on where you live. To find out which Verizon home internet service is available to you, enter your address. You'll also find information about the types of services available, like our fiber-optic internet, Fios, or 5G Home Internet or LTE Home Internet, which is fixed wireless access.
Your Verizon Home Internet options will depend on what's available at your address and what plan best suits your needs. Verizon offers three types of home internet:
- Is widely available in major cities and suburban areas in the mid-Atlantic and New England
- Uses a 100% fiber-optic network to transmit data over tiny strands of glass, providing a lightning-fast connection
- Offers nearly matching upload and download speeds
- Is ideal for gaming, streaming, and sharing large files or images
- Is powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network
- Is available in more and more places around the country
- Provides fast* speeds with low lag
- Uses Verizon's wireless 4G LTE network
- Offers reliable, affordable home broadband service
To check Verizon Home Internet availability in your area, search our coverage map.
*5G Home/LTE Home Internet services provided through cellular network; speeds vary due to factors affecting cellular networks.
How do I get home internet from Verizon?
Getting Verizon Home Internet is easy. The first step is to find out which services are available at your home by entering your address or searching our coverage map. From there, consider your needs to find the right plan for you. Do you stream a lot of movies or shows, or are you a big gamer? You may want to consider a plan with higher speeds and more bandwidth.
Once you've selected a plan, you can order online or visit a store. If you need help, you can use the customer service chat in the corner of your screen or call 800-837-4966.
When will Verizon have home internet in my area?
Check the coverage map to determine which service might already be available at your address. If the service you want isn't offered yet at your location, you can enter your address to sign up for updates.
Verizon Home Internet is available in cities and suburban areas across the country, with more locations added regularly. Verizon Fios is currently available to more than 15 million homes in the mid-Atlantic and New England, and Verizon 5G Home Internet is broadly available. Verizon LTE Home Internet is widely available, even in areas where other broadband services are not.
Does Verizon raise prices?
With our Verizon Best Value price guarantee, you can lock in your monthly internet plan rate for up to 5 years, depending on your plan, so you won't be surprised by unexpected price increases. Perks are not included in the guarantee. Verizon will notify you in advance of any pricing changes, including before your price guarantee ends.
What is the best home internet plan?
The best home internet plan depends on your needs and what's available in your area. Do you stream a lot of movies or shows, or are you a big gamer? Will you be connecting a lot of devices? You may want to consider a plan with higher speeds and the capacity to handle many devices. If you only use the internet for everyday online activities like browsing the web or checking your email, a lower-tier speed plan might be right for you.
There are several factors that can affect the cost of home internet:
- Usage: What do you use the internet for? If you’re mostly using it for basic activities like browsing the web or checking email, you might not need the fastest internet option. If you're making a lot of video calls, gaming or streaming HD video, you'll probably want faster speeds.
- The number of devices: The more people and devices connected at the same time, the more speed you'll need.
- Your specific needs: Do you upload or download large files frequently, or rely on cloud storage? Do you work from home and need to connect a lot of devices? You might need higher speeds, such as those you can get with higher-tier plans.
To find out what's available in your area, check availability or search our coverage map.
What home internet deals does Verizon offer?
Verizon knows affordable internet access is important in today's connected world, so we offer an assistance program and discounts. Verizon participated in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) while the program was active prior to the last fully funded month of April 2024. Verizon now provides reduced-cost internet to eligible new or existing home internet customers who have qualified for Lifeline, SNAP, WIC and other assistance programs within 180 days of application or who have received a federal Pell Grant within the past year, with our Verizon Forward program. Qualifying customers receive a service discount on their Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home Internet plan price.
You may be eligible to save money with other Verizon Home Internet discounts, such as:
You also can get a discount by bundling mobile and home or signing up for Auto Pay. Or review the latest offers and deals on Verizon home internet.
What is the Verizon home internet price guarantee?
Depending on the plan you choose, your internet plan price won't change thanks to Verizon's multi-year price-lock guarantee for new and current customers. The price guarantee only applies to the then-current base monthly rate and does not include any other setup or additional equipment charges, taxes, discounts or promotions, plan perks, or third-party services. Verizon will notify you of any pricing changes before your price guarantee ends.
Does Verizon offer discounts for internet and mobile bundles?
Yes, you can save by bundling your mobile plan with your home internet. The Mobile + Home Discount is automatically applied to your Verizon Home Internet bill if you have both a postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan and Verizon 5G Home Internet or Verizon LTE Home Internet. If you sign up for both mobile and Verizon Fios internet, you'll have to enroll in the Mobile + Home Discount yourself. Your Verizon phone and internet discount will remain active as long as you maintain your qualifying plans and both accounts remain in good standing.
You may also be eligible for other Verizon discounts.
Does Verizon Home Internet have security features?
Yes, Verizon offers Digital Secure, an all-in-one suite of privacy and security tools for your mobile devices and home computers.
Verizon Home Internet security is important so you can avoid cyber threats, and Digital Secure can help safeguard your internet connection and personal data with protection against viruses, malware and identity theft.
Are internet cookies bad?
Internet cookies aren't necessarily good or bad; it depends on your personal preference when it comes to weighing the protection of your personal information against convenience.
Cookies are little pieces of information intended to help sites create more personalized experiences. They also remember information, like your username or birthday, so you don't have to continually enter it on different sites. But cookies can also be used to track your browsing.
There are two types of cookies:
- First-party cookies are used by a specific site to enhance its experience and are usually safer.
- Third-party cookies have more risk, as they can track you over multiple sites.
Third-party cookies are being phased out due to privacy concerns about data collection and tracking, with major web browsers taking steps to limit or eliminate them. Until the "cookie-less future" arrives, you can manage your cookies through your browser settings or on each specific site.
Can my internet get hacked?
Unfortunately, yes. No matter how careful you are, there's always a risk your internet and Wi-Fi could be hacked. But there are simple steps you can take to help protect yourself, like creating a strong password and changing it frequently, making sure the wireless network encryption is turned on for your router, and ensuring that your network is hidden. And if you do think you've been hacked, acting quickly can help limit the damage.
Are internet lines underground?
Internet lines can be placed on poles above ground or buried underground. Verizon usually builds internet lines underground, but it depends on your area. Placing wires and cables underground protects them from elements that can damage the wires, like bad weather.
Can you get Verizon internet without a phone plan?
Yes. However, if you do have both a Verizon mobile plan and Verizon Home Internet, you may be able to save with a discount for bundling them.
Can I get internet without cable?
Yes, Verizon offers wireless home broadband internet connectivity. And you can get it without an expensive television package if you don't want one. LTE Home, for example, utilizes Verizon's award-winning 4G LTE network. 5G Home also connects to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband for outstanding performance for your home and business,without the wired connections. Plus, self-installation is easy with 5G Home and LTE Home.
Can I get internet without a modem?
It's possible to get internet service without a modem. A hotspot device is like a modem and a router in one, and these devices are small enough to take with you. Or you can use built-in hotspots on your smartphone with a hotspot data plan.
What is high-speed internet?
High-speed internet, often referred to as broadband internet, is faster than dial-up or other types of traditional connections. The FCC defines high-speed internet as download speeds of at least 100 Mbps and upload speeds of at least 20 Mbps.
These fast upload and download speeds make it easier to connect multiple devices so you can stream movies and shows, download or upload files quickly, game, and work remotely.
High-speed internet can be delivered to your home using a variety of technologies, including DSL, cable, satellite, wireless and fiber-optic networks. Verizon Fios, Verizon 5G Home Internet and Verizon LTE Home Internet are all considered high-speed internet.
How much does internet cost per month?
Your home internet costs will depend on which services are offered at your address and which plan best fits your needs.
Plans start at $35 a month with Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan. A $99 setup charge may apply. And all internet plans come with Verizon's multi-year price-lock guarantee plus all-in pricing—which means no hidden fees, or equipment charges. You may be able to take advantage of other discounts.
To find out what's available in your area, check availability or search our coverage map.
How do I get faster internet speed?
If you're wondering how to get faster internet, consider updating out-of-date equipment or upgrading your plan.
First, test your internet speed and then find out if faster speeds are available in your area. Compare plans to find the upload and download speeds you need, plus additional hardware like Wi-Fi extenders. Verizon offers several tiers of internet service plans to meet various needs, depending on what is available at your address.
Verizon is also constantly expanding its internet options to new areas across the country. Check your address to find out which services are available in your area and sign up for updates so you'll know when Verizon expands its offerings in your area.
What is the best high-speed internet service?
The best high-speed internet service depends on your needs and what's available in your area. Depending on your location, plans and speeds might vary.
While many users believe that faster is always better, it really depends on your needs. Think about how you use the internet at home. Do you mostly use it for basic activities like browsing the web or checking email? Lower internet speeds might be fine for you. But if you're working from home, connecting a lot of devices, uploading or downloading large files frequently, or doing a lot of gaming or streaming, you might want the fast speeds and low latency.
To find out what's available in your area, check availability or explore our coverage map.
How does internet backup work?
Verizon's Wi-Fi Backup service uses our cellular network to provide internet access if your primary internet service goes out. Wi-Fi Backup uses Verizon's award-winning cellular network to get you and your family back online and back to working, streaming and gaming.
So how does a wireless backup internet work? You simply set up the Wi-Fi Backup 5G gateway router and configure it to connect to your primary router. When your primary internet connection goes down, you can manually start a Wi-Fi Backup session through the Verizon Home app or by connecting to the backup network on your device and opening a browser window. Once you start a session, the Wi-Fi Backup router will connect to the Verizon cellular network (4G LTE or 5G) to deliver internet to your devices. When your primary internet service is back up and running, simply turn off Verizon Wi-Fi Backup.
With Verizon Wi-Fi Backup, you get unlimited data for seven 24-hour sessions a month, with the router rental included at no extra cost.
How much does Wi-Fi Backup cost?
Verizon Wi-Fi Backup starts at $20 a month with Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan.* A router rental is included at no extra charge, and you get seven 24-hour sessions of unlimited data per month to use at any time during the month. Each 24-hour session starts when you connect to Wi-Fi Backup using the Verizon Home app or when you connect your devices to the backup network and open a browser. You’ll have peace of mind that you can connect when you need to, even if your primary internet is out.
*$25/month with Auto Pay and no mobile plan or $30/month without Auto Pay.
Can I use my home internet away from home?
Unfortunately, the answer is no. Your Verizon Home Internet is only available at the address you used to sign up, so it won't work at another location.
If you need internet on the go, you have other options: If your mobile plan includes a Wi-Fi hotspot, you can use it to connect devices like your laptop or tablet. Or you can use a portable router or free Wi-Fi at community locations and businesses.
Can I use Verizon Home Internet in an RV?
Your Verizon Home Internet service is linked to a specific address, so you won't be able to use it on the road in your RV. If you need internet on the go, you'll have to set up a hotspot plan or connect to public Wi-Fi in community areas or local businesses.